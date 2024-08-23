News Muhammad Mokaev involved in a serious car crash accident in Dagestan

icegif-429.gif
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Salon? Was he getting his hair did??
Click to expand...
He was in a salon (= hairdressers) together with a male friend then crashed his car trying to make a getaway
I think I know why he wouldn't want photos being taken and spreading round Dagestan
<{fry}>
 
Dana would be petty enough to sue him for having UFC in his plates.

" Making UFC look bad"
 
No wonder so many of these guys go broke, why does he has a Mercedes?
 
So UFC doesn’t pay its fighters well yet a guy that couldn’t even stay on the roster is driving an AMG Mercedes?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Muhammad Mokaev offers UFC a FREE fight if they re-sign him
8 9 10
Replies
187
Views
8K
Kingz
Kingz
Vampire life
Muhammad Mokaev is a sh*t bag
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
kingmob6
kingmob6
Söze Aldo
Could Mike Beltran beat Mokaev in a fight?
Replies
16
Views
505
kingofthecans
kingofthecans
TheMMAnalyst
Aljo with Delusional Take on Mokaev/Kape - "I thought it was a really good fight"
2
Replies
28
Views
732
SkinnyClaw
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,812
Messages
56,077,199
Members
175,065
Latest member
MRudi

Share this page

Back
Top