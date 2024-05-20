Broken in every way, from my heart to the words I say...livin day to day, carved from the very clay...I stand upon.

Gaps in the cage...the ribs, concaved in the matter, the brain...I do all I can do to keep from going insane...so I drain.



I drain the emotion, and squeeze it from the wet towel I hold, then I wipe it up and type it out onto the page for you to see...in a soliloquy....with your eyes and your heart you hold it.

I fold it, like laundry from a intergalactic fairy dust maiden...I hate it.



We flip and jump, for joy or for anger...touch a stranger, hold their hand as they glide over muddied waters...for their sons and their daughters...respect.

Wash the tears from their eyes and help them off the floor, its not a competition so there's no need for a score.



Do it more, and do it often...the world is sick because it won't stop coughin.

Quick, get the medicine and make a cloak ...because all it needs is a little more smoke so it can't stop the choke...artery.

Pump the heater for were about to explode and its going to get cold...wild nature animals get bought and they get sold.



You took the ride and now youre going to complain that we're headin in the wrong direction?...damn motherboard started a collection...box

Tick tock, the clock picks the lock...hair.

Do you care?..no of course you don't and never will...but we win... we're taking over the hill, with skill...music.







~SL