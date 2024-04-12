Mud Wrestlers of Indian

ChessJitsu said: isn't martial arts thought to have originated in India? Click to expand...

So, in anthropology and archaeology there's a hypothesis which is called hyperdiffusionism which alleges that any innovation in history happens exactly once and then is just spread to other places. It's considered absolutely bunk these days by pretty much anyone who's actually credible in the fields, but the idea has taken a place in the general cultural consciousness.India is the place we know of with the oldest codified martial arts systems - people who generally think in hyperdiffusionist terms like to take that as saying that people living in India (probably the proto-Indo-Europeans, since that's another thing that's quite well established in mainstream non-academic culture) are the ones who 'invented' martial arts and then it spread and mutated to every other culture in the world.Horseshit.Fighting and grappling is an instinctive part of the human - the primate, even - experience. Watch bunches of chimps fighting and you'll see striking and grappling there too. It is far more likely that martial art traditions have evolved more or less wherever there are humans because we always fight and there's only so many ways of doing stuff.Kforcer is however 100% correct that India is the place with the longest documented continuous tradition of wrestling, which is super cool. Indian culture has a surprising combination of an ability to adapt to outside influences while remaining and conserving their traditions, and wrestling is part of that. There's been documented wrestling in India since the Ramayana, which was probably around 7th century BCE and they'd probably been wrestling long before that, too. The fact that this tradition is still in India, not unchanged, but continuous, is amazing and I'm very happy it exists and that it's getting more eyes on it.