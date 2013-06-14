Muay Thai or Karate? Want to start training one of them.

You won't find a lot of TMA (traditional martial arts) stolwarts on an MMA site, because the evolution of MMA has really shown how nonsensical most of them are. Go watch a few videos of those Dans getting their butts handed to by jujitsu practitioners and you quickly realize that much of what they are is mystique.



Basically, like science, if a martial art isn't tested and train for routinely with what it's supposed to do, then you have no way of knowing if it works. Boxing, wrestling, kickboxing are all sports that have been continuously tested for an aeon. TMA, more like a religion, is largely relegated to studying technique, training in a non-combative environment, or, if it is combative there's so many rules as to make it impractical for a real fight. I'm not sure how much this applies to Kyokushin or the like, that have actual ring fights, but I think that poster above who talks about body punches was on the right track.



Muay Thai is the national sport of Thailand. It's tried and tested and will provide you with solid skills if you want to be a great striker. Also, rather than Muay Thai, you can go with dutch-style kickboxing too, a la the K-1 Grand Prix fighters.



My experience: trained kenpo karate in a dojo for 4 years and have freelanced in different styles ever since. Karate is mostly a waste of time compared to other combat sports unless you're in it for the cultural aspects. Lastly, I don't know that any martial art has a monopoly on mental toughness. I think the important thing is to do it and push yourself and confidence/motivation/resiliency come with along with it. Cheers.