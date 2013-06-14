Muay Thai or Karate? Want to start training one of them.

Dr Guildo
Im 25 years old and wanting to start practicing Karate or Muay Thai. My ambition is to get good at it and maybe start competing at some level. I will go into it with quite much ambition and train as much as possible. I want to become as secure as possible and knowing i could defend myself if anything would happen. Just the feeling knowing it (have never been in a fight so im no street fighter at all and dont want to be)
I am choosing between Muay Thai and Karate (preferable Kyokushin but its not a must)
Someone who have experience training in both these styles? I would be very glad to hear the difference in training sessions and what you feel gave you the most of these two styles.
One thing i like about Karate is that it seems to strengthen you mentally very much but am a bit afraid its TOO much with breathing, Katas, discipline (but maybe thats just good?) etc.
There are many clubs of both Muay Thai and Karate, seems to be several different styles in the Karate-dojos around and would also appreciate some info on different styles.
Would really appreciate your thoughts and experiences from training in these styles.
(sry bad English, am Swedish)
