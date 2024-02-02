Muay Thai master is impressed with GSP's performance + Q&A

"Too much time without hurting someone” - Fans react to footage of Georges St-Pierre landing flush head kick on Muay Thai trainer during padwork

Georges St-Pierre is currently in Thailand, and the former two-division UFC champion paid a visit to the renownded Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA gym, located in Phuket.
GSP thinks McGregor is the reason you see trash talk in MMA dialed up to 100 these days.

“I think what makes a fight more attractive it’s not only a question of skill,” GSP said. “Whether it’s in Muay Thai, martial arts, judo, or jiu-jitsu, I think it’s a question of emotion, and fights are promoted on emotion. A lot of people could disagree with me because they are purists. The reason why they watch a fight is to find out really who’s the best fighter, but most people they don’t watch a fight for the same reason as us. They watch a fight because, ‘Oh, this guy said this and he said this to him,’ so, they wanna see what’s gonna happen.”

“I think it’s the Conor McGregor effect, and Conor did a lot of great things for the sport because he brought the attention to a level that was never done before,” GSP said. “However, I believe if you wanna be attractive to an audience you need to stay authentic to who you are because if not, it shows.”


I agree.
 
His haircut looks less gay too . Good for him.
 
Where do you guys think gsp would sit in the ww rankings if he had never retired? I think he'd have been dethroned but would still be in the top 5 and probably had at least 2 more title challenges to his name.
 
Probably. Older GSP could still beat a good portion of these guys.
 
I like GSP but he always looks so slow and weak on the pads
 
Gsp > the whore of babble-on (conor)
 
I like his chances against Leon. I think he can pretty much decision him by blanketing him all 5 rounds. I'm not very fond of Leon if I'm being honest. If Colby wasn't so shot...he could have done it
 
