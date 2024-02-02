Muay Thai master is impressed with GSP's performance + Q&A

Levi_
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2006
- Messages
- 10,750
- Reaction score
- 1,157
"Too much time without hurting someone” - Fans react to footage of Georges St-Pierre landing flush head kick on Muay Thai trainer during padwork
Georges St-Pierre is currently in Thailand, and the former two-division UFC champion paid a visit to the renownded Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA gym, located in Phuket.
www.sportskeeda.com
GSP thinks McGregor is the reason you see trash talk in MMA dialed up to 100 these days.
“I think what makes a fight more attractive it’s not only a question of skill,” GSP said. “Whether it’s in Muay Thai, martial arts, judo, or jiu-jitsu, I think it’s a question of emotion, and fights are promoted on emotion. A lot of people could disagree with me because they are purists. The reason why they watch a fight is to find out really who’s the best fighter, but most people they don’t watch a fight for the same reason as us. They watch a fight because, ‘Oh, this guy said this and he said this to him,’ so, they wanna see what’s gonna happen.”
“I think it’s the Conor McGregor effect, and Conor did a lot of great things for the sport because he brought the attention to a level that was never done before,” GSP said. “However, I believe if you wanna be attractive to an audience you need to stay authentic to who you are because if not, it shows.”
I agree.