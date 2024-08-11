Muay Thai at Paris Olympics 2024

There's been some side show going on at the Olympics for Muay Thai with Buakaw at the forefront:


At the Tokyo Olympic games it was recognized as an olympic sport, now this.

Perhaps it will be at the Olympics eventually?

ps: I didn't know Buakaw was involved in RWS, with him wanting more foreigners fighting in the stadiums.
 
I'd prefer if it never became an Olympic sport; they tend to be a net negative on the things they touch. Plus, the Olympics don't allow pros to compete, so I have as little interest in watching that as I do Olympic Boxing. Hell, I think Boxing would be better off without the Olympics too. Most sports would.
 
Monte Moku said:
I'd prefer if it never became an Olympic sport; they tend to be a net negative on the things they touch. Plus, the Olympics don't allow pros to compete, so I have as little interest in watching that as I do Olympic Boxing. Hell, I think Boxing would be better off without the Olympics too. Most sports would.
Professional Boxers are now allowed to compete in the Olympics. I believe that rule changed back in 2016.
Bakhodir Jalolov became a two-time Olympic champion this weekend for example, while having a pro-record of 14-0:

