Elections MTG to resign?

Either the administration has dirt on her or they have offered her a cabinet position to be quiet.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, former Trump loyalist, says she is resigning from Congress​


WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a once-loyal supporter of President Donald Trump who has become a critic, said Friday she is resigning from Congress in January.

Greene, in a more than 10-minute video posted online, explained her decision and said she’s “always been despised in Washington, D.C., and just never fit in.”

Greene’s resignation followed a public fallout with Trump in recent months, as the congresswoman criticized him for his stance on files related to Jeffrey Epstein, along with foreign policy and health care.

Trump branded her a “traitor” and “wacky” and said he would endorse a challenger against her when she ran for reelection next year.


She said her last day would be Jan. 5, 2026.

The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday night.

Greene had been closely tied to the Republican president since she launched her political career in 2020.



Kinda sad.

I figured she would’ve survived a primary challenge but I’d imagine being actively disliked by Trump hurt her. She was a MAGA original,

While I do think she was jilted by Trump correctly not backing her senate bid and I was suspicious of her almost apology tour on liberal networks…I don’t think Trump was being fair to her these past couple of weeks to go for the throat like he did.
 
0vsz2xihriyf1.gif
 
Dumb Bitches be Dumb Bitches. When are these rogue Republicans going to realize you don't become a traitor to your party. Maybe they should take a page out of the Demorats playbook, and support the radical left no matter what.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Dumb Bitches be Dumb Bitches. When are these rogue Republicans going to realize you don't become a traitor to your party. Maybe they should take a page out of the Demorats playbook, and support the radical left no matter what.
Lmao. You went from a Democrat to full retard, calling MTG a rogue republican because she wanted the files out so bad? Its amusing to witness your journey tbh I'm glad I'm here for it.

Keep it up brother I'm rooting for you
 
Siver! said:
The left are the violent ones though amirite?
Yes. Some are and some on right are. Congratulations you are half way to discovering the true nature of the human animal.
 
ricc505 said:
Yes. Some are and some on right are. Congratulations you are half way to discovering the true nature of the human animal.
Logical fallacy.

There was no room in my statement for a "some on the right are"-style concession.

Much like the rhetoric on here from some of the more extremist dorks. I accept you may not be one of those heavily lopsided dorks, but this attempted rebuttal still doesn't work.
 
Well, she got caught up in a psyop not knowing anything.

See you later Butch.

There will be more, many more.
 
