Mtg nerds get in here!

I started playing and collecting Magic cards in '95. I played for around six years and was heavily involved until high school, when I stopped all together. I still have my collection and I'm seriously thinking of getting back into it and am wondering what need be known to get back up to date.



There has probably been 40 sets released since I stopped playing so I know there will be many new abilities which I will familiarize myself with as I ease in but what are some staples of the current game?



What are the "game types", what are plainswalkers, what sets/cards should I look to buy to get the standard "lightning bolts" or "counter spells" that all players have in their decks now? What is the deal with the Modern Masters/Eternal Masters sets being expensive comparatively and what are some of the valuable cards of the last decade+? Is there a good magazine out there like what Scrye or Inquest used to be? What else should I know?



I bought a booster box of Khans of Tarkir because I read "fetchlands" are a popular thing like duelies used to be or still are, and I got a box of Fate Reforged because they were a package deal on ebay. I'm thinking of also buying a booster box of Innistrad because I saw there is an $80 card, Illiana something... what say you bro's?