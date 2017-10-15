Mtg nerds get in here!

badascan

badascan

Longtime Plat - Won't support woke mod overreach
@Silver
Joined
Aug 27, 2014
Messages
13,745
Reaction score
7,670
I started playing and collecting Magic cards in '95. I played for around six years and was heavily involved until high school, when I stopped all together. I still have my collection and I'm seriously thinking of getting back into it and am wondering what need be known to get back up to date.

There has probably been 40 sets released since I stopped playing so I know there will be many new abilities which I will familiarize myself with as I ease in but what are some staples of the current game?

What are the "game types", what are plainswalkers, what sets/cards should I look to buy to get the standard "lightning bolts" or "counter spells" that all players have in their decks now? What is the deal with the Modern Masters/Eternal Masters sets being expensive comparatively and what are some of the valuable cards of the last decade+? Is there a good magazine out there like what Scrye or Inquest used to be? What else should I know?

I bought a booster box of Khans of Tarkir because I read "fetchlands" are a popular thing like duelies used to be or still are, and I got a box of Fate Reforged because they were a package deal on ebay. I'm thinking of also buying a booster box of Innistrad because I saw there is an $80 card, Illiana something... what say you bro's?
 
Why would you come here looking for helping catching up with the game? I'm sure there are a bunch of Magic forums out there that would be way more useful.

This is almost as weird as the posters who come here seeking medical advice.
 
Horse Style said:
Why would you come here looking for helping catching up with the game? I'm sure there are a bunch of Magic forums out there that would be way more useful.

This is almost as weird as the posters who come here seeking medical advice.
Click to expand...

I'm not a member of any other forums... I'm looking for a little solidarity among nerds...
 
Joshee Barnettoh are you out there? @joshbarnett, anyone...?
 
Last time I played, people got butthurt by my sliver deck...
 
My Big Black Deck was BBD before BBD was a thing.

Demonic Tutor FTW
 
badascan said:
I started playing and collecting Magic cards in '95. I played for around six years and was heavily involved until high school, when I stopped all together. I still have my collection and I'm seriously thinking of getting back into it and am wondering what need be known to get back up to date.

There has probably been 40 sets released since I stopped playing so I know there will be many new abilities which I will familiarize myself with as I ease in but what are some staples of the current game?

What are the "game types", what are plainswalkers, what sets/cards should I look to buy to get the standard "lightning bolts" or "counter spells" that all players have in their decks now? What is the deal with the Modern Masters/Eternal Masters sets being expensive comparatively and what are some of the valuable cards of the last decade+? Is there a good magazine out there like what Scrye or Inquest used to be? What else should I know?

I bought a booster box of Khans of Tarkir because I read "fetchlands" are a popular thing like duelies used to be or still are, and I got a box of Fate Reforged because they were a package deal on ebay. I'm thinking of also buying a booster box of Innistrad because I saw there is an $80 card, Illiana something... what say you bro's?
Click to expand...
If you have revised or older dual lands they are worth a lot.
 
TheGZA said:
I miss Scrye. :(

r/magicTCG should be able to sort you out.
Click to expand...

Thanks, I'll check it out. *Edit :Scrye was awesome and so was Inquest, seems like there are no comparable magazine out now, though i haven't looked that hard yet...

Fawlty said:
If you have revised or older dual lands they are worth a lot.
Click to expand...

I do have revised and duel lands and a few cards from beta, legend, antiquities etc. Unfortunately I didn't get the super valuable ones when I was 12 so I'm going to make up for it now by buying and sitting on booster boxes that will appreciate in value...
 
Fawlty said:
If you have revised or older dual lands they are worth a lot.
Click to expand...

I had a couple sets of duals that I sold when each card was minimum $40 (think plateaus were the cheapest). Thought there was no way I'll get a better return than that.

{<jimmies}
 
Stop in at your local card shop on a Friday night for a draft tourney. . Drafting is a good way to build up a new collection and have fun. Although the competition are likely kissless virgins so don't expect good conversation.
 
I got back into it when Plainswalkers were introduced. I remember thinking, "Shit, this game is a lot more complicated now." Played for like a year and then lost interest again. Guess I'm not a hardcore fan.
 
I'm the true nerd because I thought this thread was going to be about mortgages.
 
Unless you're buying for collecting purposes or plan on playing some eternal format (vintage, legacy, modern, etc) I don't see any reason to buy booster boxes of older sets. Stick to standard constructed and limited if you're returning to play.
 
For older cards, 15 bucks will get you like 50 rares and 950 uncommons/commons on amazon.
 
Gref said:
Unless you're buying for collecting purposes or plan on playing some eternal format (vintage, legacy, modern, etc) I don't see any reason to buy booster boxes of older sets. Stick to standard constructed and limited if you're returning to play.
Click to expand...

I'm mostly going to casually play with friends, maybe draft some boxes. I'm looking to buy 3 or 4 boxes of modern masters, open one then sit on a few till they go up in value. I found a site that sells boxes cheap so I'll probably just scoop a few randomly, shadows over innistrad, origins, eldrich moon maybe...
 
badascan said:
I'm mostly going to casually play with friends, maybe draft some boxes. I'm looking to buy 3 or 4 boxes of modern masters, open one then sit on a few till they go up in value. I found a site that sells boxes cheap so I'll probably just scoop a few randomly, shadows over innistrad, origins, eldrich moon maybe...
Click to expand...

Fair enough. I figured you might be getting into organized play. Go nucking futs then if the price is right on the booster boxes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pequeño Corey
Cat Lovers Get In Here
2 3
Replies
52
Views
817
Beechwood
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,245
Messages
57,388,295
Members
175,689
Latest member
RowenaH967

Share this page

Back
Top