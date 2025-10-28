Social MTG basically outs that the GOP healthcare plan is literally a "no healthcare" plan

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Johnson refused to share health care plans on GOP conference call. That basically means that there still is no healthcare plan put together in the 15 years since Obamacare was signed. What that means is that Trump's promise of a healthcare plan, which was nothing more than a "concept", and into this second term, no one has put together anything besides buzzwords to be used at debates and elections. The GOP's basic solution appears to be to just strip down Obamacare, to blame dems for it not working, and then replace it with nothing. The GOP appear to believe that people having no healthcare was preferable to Obamacare as no GOP plan has been put together in coming up on two decades.




 
I would not have guessed that "jew space lasers" would be one of the first ones to jump off the bandwagon for retards. Imagine how retarded things need to be for someone like MTG to be like "if I am going to get re-elected, I can't be seen being on board with all this retardedness by Trump and Mike Johnson".
 
There really only is one solution if we want to have a functional healthcare system. We have been doing everything but the thing that fixes the problem for like 50 years now and yet we keep on going. Nother 50 and maybe well get there !

Great movie called bull worth about it.
 
Greene is so salty Trump told her not to run for GA senate because she would possibly win the primary, but surely lose the general. She didn’t take it well at all.

Ever since, she’s been sniffing for that “new found respect” from the left and MSM for months. She even got a glowing “maverick” interview from NBC or one of the mainstream outlets as a result.
 
Everyone who goes against Trump is “salty”…
 
The only ones surprised by this is maga voters, who routinely fall for Trumps blatant lies.
 
I suspect this is just a case of her being able to read the room rather than her actually having some sort of substantive change of heart, but I welcome it nonetheless.
 
Sure, keep telling yourself that lol. Anyone who goes against Trump is a liberal shill, pretty sad thinking
 
