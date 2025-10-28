Marjorie Taylor Greene says Johnson refused to share health care plans on GOP conference call. That basically means that there still is no healthcare plan put together in the 15 years since Obamacare was signed. What that means is that Trump's promise of a healthcare plan, which was nothing more than a "concept", and into this second term, no one has put together anything besides buzzwords to be used at debates and elections. The GOP's basic solution appears to be to just strip down Obamacare, to blame dems for it not working, and then replace it with nothing. The GOP appear to believe that people having no healthcare was preferable to Obamacare as no GOP plan has been put together in coming up on two decades.