MSG should be an All-WW PPV

JDM vs Islam
Brady vs Shavkat
Usman vs Belal
Garry vs Leon
Colby vs Burns
An amazing title fight & a perfect #1 contender fight atop the card. Then 3 other fights that may end up being boring, but all have beef/heat/backstories and would make for fun build-ups.
I was gonna say Morales vs Buckley but I think they want Morales for Noche, even though he isn't Mexican. Buckley likes to be active so I think that fight is possible for Noche co-main.
This would leave Ilia, Volk, Pantoja, Kayla, Shevy, Zhang for DEC/JAN/FEB ppvs.
Thoughts?
