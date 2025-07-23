  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

MSG should be an All-WW PPV

JDM vs Islam
Brady vs Shavkat
Usman vs Belal
Garry vs Leon
Colby vs Burns

An amazing title fight & a perfect #1 contender fight atop the card. Then 3 other fights that may end up being boring, but all have beef/heat/backstories and would make for fun build-ups.

I was gonna say Morales vs Buckley but I think they want Morales for Noche, even though he isn't Mexican. Buckley likes to be active so I think that fight is possible for Noche co-main.

This would leave Ilia, Volk, Pantoja, Kayla, Shevy, Zhang for DEC/JAN/FEB ppvs.

Thoughts?
 
I think it should be a all women's MMA card. I also love to see the world burn
 
