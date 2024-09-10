MS-13 gang member, 17, who murdered teen girl in Maryland was allowed to enroll in high school after arrestA known MS-13 gangster was allowed to enroll in a Maryland public high school while he was the primary suspect in the rape and murder an autistic woman.Walter Martinez, 17, was being investigated for the July 2022 murder of Kayla Hamilton, 19, when he enrolled in Edgewood High School in Harford County, as reported by Fox 45.The El Salvador native was in the US illegally after entering through Texas as an unaccompanied minor in March, 2022. He was apprehended by Border Patrol before being sent to live in with a sponsor in a mobile home in Aberdeen, about a 40-minute drive from Baltimore, where he raped and killed Hamilton.The then-16-year-old was placed at the scene of the brutal strangling murder through surveillance video and audio, according to Aberdeen police.Martinez was detained and questioned but was allowed to go free for six months as authorities worked to confirm that his DNA was found at the scene.It’s the worst pain that a parent can ever get,' Hamilton's mother Tammy Nobles, told Project Baltimore.'She was just found with a cord wrapped around her neck and her mouth. Then just left her on the floor, like trash.'Authorities did not alarm the school was about Martinez' status as a suspect and Martinez enrolled as a student.'It makes me angry,' Nobles added.'You're sitting there putting this monster into high school with other people's children, and you're putting children at risk. Look what he did to Kayla.'Martinez was finally arrested in January, 2023, after DNA results came back. He pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 70 years in prison back in August.Disturbing stuff, he was allowed to walk free for six months after raping and murdering a girl.It's crazy they allowed him to enroll into a school when he was suspected of killing someone.