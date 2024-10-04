Mr. McMahon documentary on Netflix

Anyone watched it yet? I haven't been a fan of pro-wrestling since I was 10 years old and it was interesting to see a summary of all the years of content that I missed.

Also, I do respect Vince as a businessman, despite his short comings as a human being. He's pretty smart and insanely dedicated.

They do a segment on the Montreal screwjob and I can't believe people were on Brett's side. I don't think Vince screwed him at all. Brett was trying to screw Vince and all Vince did was prevent him from succeeding. Brett trying to hang on to the belt was like an actor trying to tell the director that their character should have a different ending. Fuck that. Brett's an actor and he needed to stick to his script. Especially since Vince was nice enough to help Brett figure out ways to negotiate more money out of WCW.

And if that wasn't bad enough, there was another segment in the documentary where Brett said he thought Vince was screwing up Owen Hart's character on purpose in order to punish Brett. And later he suspected Vince caused Owen's death just to punish Brett some more.

The fucking ego on this guy. Not everything is about you, Brett!

Anyhoo, anyone seen it? It's a good watch.
 
I wanted to watch it but the Mrs decided on outlander again this week


Will watch soon
 
It's good except for Meltzer still lying about WM3 attendance and that schmuck David Shoemaker. Go into it expecting entertainment over truth since Bill Simmons also did the Andre doc.
 
I saw it, and I know I'll rewatch it many times. It was so fuckin good.

They showed a lot of great footage from the Bret Hart documentary, Wrestling With Shadows, which goes into much greater detail. Bret had some sort of limited creative control for his final days, and he fuckin HATED Shawn. It was a combination of Shawn and Canada.

But, yeah. Vince McMahon isn't going to kill Owen Hart to get back at Bret lol.
 
