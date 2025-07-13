Mr. Brownstone is the best song on GnR's 1987 masterpiece Appetite For Destruction

Natural Order
Ruthless Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2019
- Messages
- 24,290
- Reaction score
- 40,909
Absolutely head melting, legendary piece of music. Just relistened to the whole album .
Anybody old enough to remember the impact this album had....chime in. From late 80's through the entirety of the 90's, this album was a benchmark of fucking awesome.
Three iconic songs are always remembered and replayed; Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City and Sweet Child of Mine. Obviously these are legendary for a reason and I love them all.
But for me, the best song on this album is the generally underrated
I get up around seven
Get out of bed around nine
I don't worry about nothing, no
Because worry's a waste of my time
Show usually starts around seven
We go on stage around nine
Get on the bus about eleven
Sippin' a drink and feelin' fine
We've been dancing with
Mister Brownstone
He's been knocking
He won't leave me alone
No, no, no
He won't leave me alone
I used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do it, so the little got more and more
"I just keep tryna get a little better", said a little better than before
I used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do it, so the little got more and more
"I just keep tryna get a little better", said a little better than before
We've been dancing with
Mister Brownstone
He's been knocking
He won't leave me alone
No, no, no
He won't leave me alone
Now, I get up around whenever
I used to get up on time
But that old man, he's a real motherfucker
Gonna kick him on down the line
I used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do it, so the little got more and more
"I just keep tryna get a little better", said a little better than before
I used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do it, so the little got more and more
"I just keep tryna get a little better", said a little better than before
We've been dancing with
Mister Brownstone
He's been knocking
He won't leave me alone
No, no, no
He won't leave me alone
Oh, leave me alone
Stuck it in the middle and I shot it in the middle and it
It drove outta my mind
"I should've known better", said I wish I never met her
Said I leave it all behind
Yowsa!
Pretty clear what this track is about!
What's your favourite song and any memories or stories about this album or its songs to relay?
I remember a lot of ass grabbing and making out at parties while this blared all night....in Grade 9 lol
The best song on ACDCs Back In Black album. Fight me irl.
Best song on Metallica's Black album! Fight your father irl.
Anybody old enough to remember the impact this album had....chime in. From late 80's through the entirety of the 90's, this album was a benchmark of fucking awesome.
Three iconic songs are always remembered and replayed; Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City and Sweet Child of Mine. Obviously these are legendary for a reason and I love them all.
But for me, the best song on this album is the generally underrated
I get up around seven
Get out of bed around nine
I don't worry about nothing, no
Because worry's a waste of my time
Show usually starts around seven
We go on stage around nine
Get on the bus about eleven
Sippin' a drink and feelin' fine
We've been dancing with
Mister Brownstone
He's been knocking
He won't leave me alone
No, no, no
He won't leave me alone
I used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do it, so the little got more and more
"I just keep tryna get a little better", said a little better than before
I used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do it, so the little got more and more
"I just keep tryna get a little better", said a little better than before
We've been dancing with
Mister Brownstone
He's been knocking
He won't leave me alone
No, no, no
He won't leave me alone
Now, I get up around whenever
I used to get up on time
But that old man, he's a real motherfucker
Gonna kick him on down the line
I used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do it, so the little got more and more
"I just keep tryna get a little better", said a little better than before
I used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do it, so the little got more and more
"I just keep tryna get a little better", said a little better than before
We've been dancing with
Mister Brownstone
He's been knocking
He won't leave me alone
No, no, no
He won't leave me alone
Oh, leave me alone
Stuck it in the middle and I shot it in the middle and it
It drove outta my mind
"I should've known better", said I wish I never met her
Said I leave it all behind
Yowsa!
Pretty clear what this track is about!
What's your favourite song and any memories or stories about this album or its songs to relay?
I remember a lot of ass grabbing and making out at parties while this blared all night....in Grade 9 lol
The best song on ACDCs Back In Black album. Fight me irl.
Best song on Metallica's Black album! Fight your father irl.
Last edited: