Mr. Brownstone is the best song on GnR's 1987 masterpiece Appetite For Destruction

Spoiler: BONUS

The best song on ACDCs Back In Black album. Fight me irl.

Spoiler: DOUBLE BONUS

Best song on Metallica's Black album! Fight your father irl.



Best song on Metallica's Black album! Fight your father irl.

Absolutely head melting, legendary piece of music. Just relistened to the whole album .Anybody old enough to remember the impact this album had....chime in. From late 80's through the entirety of the 90's, this album was a benchmark of fucking awesome.Three iconic songs are always remembered and replayed; Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City and Sweet Child of Mine. Obviously these are legendary for a reason and I love them all.But for me, the best song on this album is the generally underratedI get up around sevenGet out of bed around nineI don't worry about nothing, noBecause worry's a waste of my timeShow usually starts around sevenWe go on stage around nineGet on the bus about elevenSippin' a drink and feelin' fineWe've been dancing withMister BrownstoneHe's been knockingHe won't leave me aloneNo, no, noHe won't leave me aloneI used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do it, so the little got more and more"I just keep tryna get a little better", said a little better than beforeI used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do it, so the little got more and more"I just keep tryna get a little better", said a little better than beforeWe've been dancing withMister BrownstoneHe's been knockingHe won't leave me aloneNo, no, noHe won't leave me aloneNow, I get up around wheneverI used to get up on timeBut that old man, he's a real motherfuckerGonna kick him on down the lineI used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do it, so the little got more and more"I just keep tryna get a little better", said a little better than beforeI used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do it, so the little got more and more"I just keep tryna get a little better", said a little better than beforeWe've been dancing withMister BrownstoneHe's been knockingHe won't leave me aloneNo, no, noHe won't leave me aloneOh, leave me aloneStuck it in the middle and I shot it in the middle and itIt drove outta my mind"I should've known better", said I wish I never met herSaid I leave it all behindYowsa!Pretty clear what this track is about!What's your favourite song and any memories or stories about this album or its songs to relay?I remember a lot of ass grabbing and making out at parties while this blared all night....in Grade 9 lol