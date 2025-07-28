  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

MP3 Music Player For Android

Thai Domi

Thai Domi

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
14,397
Reaction score
4,207
Can someone recommend me a decent, free MP3 player app for Samsung? I currently have Muzio and it's starting to suck pretty bad. It works fine, but it started doing a Sherdog level of ads a while back, which was annoying but I figured I could live with since it's free. But a week or so ago it started opening on its own whenever I use my phone - outgoing or incoming calls. It's very frustrating. I pretty much only use the app when I'm on the elliptical or for making ringtones.

Any suggestions on a new app or a fix for the Muzio app would be appreciated.

I'm not poor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,731
Messages
57,621,273
Members
175,774
Latest member
Rosencrantz

Share this page

Back
Top