MP3 Music Player For Android

Can someone recommend me a decent, free MP3 player app for Samsung? I currently have Muzio and it's starting to suck pretty bad. It works fine, but it started doing a Sherdog level of ads a while back, which was annoying but I figured I could live with since it's free. But a week or so ago it started opening on its own whenever I use my phone - outgoing or incoming calls. It's very frustrating. I pretty much only use the app when I'm on the elliptical or for making ringtones.
Any suggestions on a new app or a fix for the Muzio app would be appreciated.
I'm not poor.
I'm not poor.