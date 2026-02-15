International MP Rupert Lowe launched Restore Britain Party: "Millions [of migrants] must go."

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
14,200
Reaction score
13,873

MP Rupert Lowe formally launches new political party


The launch marks a transition for Restore Britain from a pressure group—which Lowe established in June 2025—into a registered political party. The announcement was made via a video on social media, where Lowe outlined the party’s platform following his high-profile split from Reform UK and its leader, Nigel Farage, in March 2025.


Party Structure and Leadership
Restore Britain is designed to function as an "umbrella organisation." Rather than following a strictly top-down national model, the party aims to partner with established local political groups across the United Kingdom.

Local Alliances: Lowe will contest his own seat of Great Yarmouth under the banner of Great Yarmouth First, a local party that is now formally aligned with Restore Britain.

National Reach: The party intends to provide resources and a national profile to grassroots movements while allowing them to maintain their local identity.

Leadership: Lowe serves as the party leader. The party previously engaged senior Conservative figures, such as Susan Hall and Sir Gavin Williamson, in advisory roles during its "movement" phase, though their current status within the formal party has not been confirmed.


Core Policy Platform
The party’s manifesto is focused on several "hardline" domestic and economic issues:

1. Immigration and Borders
Deportations: The party’s primary focus is strict immigration control. Lowe has pledged to "detain and deport" illegal migrants and has advocated for a reversal of mass migration.

Asylum: The platform includes proposals to suspend all asylum claims.

2. Economic Reform
Fiscal Policy: Lowe has called for the banning of quantitative easing and a reduction in "excessive statism."

Cost of Living: Policies include specific measures aimed at reducing national energy bills and cutting business regulations and taxes.

Benefit Reform: The party proposes significant changes to the UK welfare system.

3. Values and Culture
Constitutional Values: The party emphasises the upholding of "Christian constitutional values."

hounslowherald.com

rupert-lowe-launches-restore-britain-party

Independent MP Rupert Lowe launches
hounslowherald.com hounslowherald.com

Ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe launches new party


A former Reform UK MP, who is now serving as an independent, has launched a new political party.

Rupert Lowe, who represents Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, launched Restore Britain, which he said would be a "national political party", on Friday night.

He initially set up Restore Britain as a "political movement" after he was suspended from Reform UK last March.

It is now expected to act as an umbrella political party, with locally based political parties as partners.

Lowe's suspension by Reform UK came after allegations he made threats of physical violence against then party chairman Zia Yusuf.

The Crown Prosecution Service later said there was insufficient evidence for a "realistic prospect of conviction".

Lowe, a businessman and farmer who used to be chairman of Southampton FC, is expected to stand again for the Great Yarmouth constituency with local party Great Yarmouth First, which will be a partner of Restore Britain.

Senior Conservative figures Susan Hall and Sir Gavin Williamson had been involved in an advisory board for Restore Britain when it was described as a political movement.

Former minister Sir Gavin suggested to the Press Association he would end his involvement with Restore Britain as a result of it becoming a political party.

Hall, the Tory leader in the London Assembly, is also understood to be leaving Restore Britain's board.

www.bbc.com

Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe launches Restore Britain party

The new party is set up by former Reform UK member, Rupert Lowe.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com






Key highlights:
  • Detention and deportation within 24 hours for illegal arrivals
  • Abolish asylum and remove all foreign criminals without delay
  • Ban benefits and housing for non-citizens
  • Slash taxes, rebuild welfare around work, and defend Christian heritage
  • Outlaw halal/kosher slaughter, burqas, and Sharia courts
 
SSgt Dickweed said:

MP Rupert Lowe formally launches new political party


The launch marks a transition for Restore Britain from a pressure group—which Lowe established in June 2025—into a registered political party. The announcement was made via a video on social media, where Lowe outlined the party’s platform following his high-profile split from Reform UK and its leader, Nigel Farage, in March 2025.


Party Structure and Leadership
Restore Britain is designed to function as an "umbrella organisation." Rather than following a strictly top-down national model, the party aims to partner with established local political groups across the United Kingdom.

Local Alliances: Lowe will contest his own seat of Great Yarmouth under the banner of Great Yarmouth First, a local party that is now formally aligned with Restore Britain.

National Reach: The party intends to provide resources and a national profile to grassroots movements while allowing them to maintain their local identity.

Leadership: Lowe serves as the party leader. The party previously engaged senior Conservative figures, such as Susan Hall and Sir Gavin Williamson, in advisory roles during its "movement" phase, though their current status within the formal party has not been confirmed.


Core Policy Platform
The party’s manifesto is focused on several "hardline" domestic and economic issues:

1. Immigration and Borders
Deportations: The party’s primary focus is strict immigration control. Lowe has pledged to "detain and deport" illegal migrants and has advocated for a reversal of mass migration.

Asylum: The platform includes proposals to suspend all asylum claims.

2. Economic Reform
Fiscal Policy: Lowe has called for the banning of quantitative easing and a reduction in "excessive statism."

Cost of Living: Policies include specific measures aimed at reducing national energy bills and cutting business regulations and taxes.

Benefit Reform: The party proposes significant changes to the UK welfare system.

3. Values and Culture
Constitutional Values: The party emphasises the upholding of "Christian constitutional values."

hounslowherald.com

rupert-lowe-launches-restore-britain-party

Independent MP Rupert Lowe launches
hounslowherald.com hounslowherald.com

Ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe launches new party


A former Reform UK MP, who is now serving as an independent, has launched a new political party.

Rupert Lowe, who represents Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, launched Restore Britain, which he said would be a "national political party", on Friday night.

He initially set up Restore Britain as a "political movement" after he was suspended from Reform UK last March.

It is now expected to act as an umbrella political party, with locally based political parties as partners.

Lowe's suspension by Reform UK came after allegations he made threats of physical violence against then party chairman Zia Yusuf.

The Crown Prosecution Service later said there was insufficient evidence for a "realistic prospect of conviction".

Lowe, a businessman and farmer who used to be chairman of Southampton FC, is expected to stand again for the Great Yarmouth constituency with local party Great Yarmouth First, which will be a partner of Restore Britain.

Senior Conservative figures Susan Hall and Sir Gavin Williamson had been involved in an advisory board for Restore Britain when it was described as a political movement.

Former minister Sir Gavin suggested to the Press Association he would end his involvement with Restore Britain as a result of it becoming a political party.

Hall, the Tory leader in the London Assembly, is also understood to be leaving Restore Britain's board.

www.bbc.com

Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe launches Restore Britain party

The new party is set up by former Reform UK member, Rupert Lowe.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com






Key highlights:
  • Detention and deportation within 24 hours for illegal arrivals
  • Abolish asylum and remove all foreign criminals without delay
  • Ban benefits and housing for non-citizens
  • Slash taxes, rebuild welfare around work, and defend Christian heritage
  • Outlaw halal/kosher slaughter, burqas, and Sharia courts
Click to expand...

I support the key highlights apart from “defend Christian heritage” and outlawing burqas. The rest is reasonable.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
It's just going to split the right wing vote so probably a good thing for other parties although I'm not sure what he's claiming to offer that Farage doesn't already claim to offer.
Click to expand...


My thoughts as well, counter-productive really. And yeah, his manifesto basically just sounds like Reform for the most part.
 
Farage is a bit of a comedy figure and has recruited many corrupt Tories, who everyone already hates.
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
Nice try, just too late. Britain is already gone.

If they tried that and he won, Muslims would start blowing up schools, bridges, government buildings, etc.
Click to expand...
Muslims weren't commiting acts of terror on the west because of internal social issues, they were doing it because the west were in a state of war with their respective countries. Muslims don't just have a timer on their heads that makes them self detonate because civil society doesn't do what they want.
 
PBAC said:
Muslims weren't commiting acts of terror on the west because of internal social issues, they were doing it because the west were in a state of war with their respective countries. Muslims don't just have a timer on their heads that makes them self detonate because civil society doesn't do what they want.
Click to expand...
what acts of war were done against saudi arabia, who provided most of the 9/11 terrorists?
 
Hellowhosthat said:
It's just going to split the right wing vote so probably a good thing for other parties although I'm not sure what he's claiming to offer that Farage doesn't already claim to offer.
Click to expand...

My thoughts exactly. Labour and the Tories will be the main beneficiaries from this.
 
It's pretty clear that the current status quo is completely unsustainable and that something has to be done. The current political class intentionally did this damage. The logistics of doing this would be a nightmare, but the alternative is the end of Britain as we know it. There is nothing wrong with sensible migration, but allowing millions of military aged men who are completely unvetted, don't follow laws, and don't contribute is insane. They have to do this now before they become a minority in their country and it's completely impossible to reverse course.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
It's just going to split the right wing vote so probably a good thing for other parties although I'm not sure what he's claiming to offer that Farage doesn't already claim to offer.
Click to expand...

I doubt it will.

Farage is the bombast, and the movement has nothing without that kind of cult leader.

Restore will get minimal interest even as Reform are forced to water themselves down with limp Tories. Its all Reform.
 
Soooo....

Make Britain Great Again?

What season do we get the Scandinavian countries? You can deport ALL those beautiful blonde ladies to Canada please.
 
Outlaw halal (muslim) and kosher (jewish) food preparation/slaughter?

fadding-smart.gif


ak80gn.jpg
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
Nice try, just too late. Britain is already gone.

If they tried that and he won, Muslims would start blowing up schools, bridges, government buildings, etc.
Click to expand...
If that was someones trains of tought they really shouldn't be there anymore or in the first place.

If I was imigrating to the USA and one day they tell me I have to leave, policies changed. I def would not detonate bombs or resort to violence. That would be beyond wrong.
 
Trabaho said:
If that was someones trains of tought they really shouldn't be there anymore or in the first place.

If I was imigrating to the USA and one day they tell me I have to leave, policies changed. I def would not detonate bombs or resort to violence. That would be beyond wrong.
Click to expand...
Not only would it be wrong, it would be a real jerk thing to do.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,655
Messages
58,453,260
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top