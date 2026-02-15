SSgt Dickweed
MP Rupert Lowe formally launches new political party
The launch marks a transition for Restore Britain from a pressure group—which Lowe established in June 2025—into a registered political party. The announcement was made via a video on social media, where Lowe outlined the party’s platform following his high-profile split from Reform UK and its leader, Nigel Farage, in March 2025.
Party Structure and Leadership
Restore Britain is designed to function as an "umbrella organisation." Rather than following a strictly top-down national model, the party aims to partner with established local political groups across the United Kingdom.
Local Alliances: Lowe will contest his own seat of Great Yarmouth under the banner of Great Yarmouth First, a local party that is now formally aligned with Restore Britain.
National Reach: The party intends to provide resources and a national profile to grassroots movements while allowing them to maintain their local identity.
Leadership: Lowe serves as the party leader. The party previously engaged senior Conservative figures, such as Susan Hall and Sir Gavin Williamson, in advisory roles during its "movement" phase, though their current status within the formal party has not been confirmed.
Core Policy Platform
The party’s manifesto is focused on several "hardline" domestic and economic issues:
1. Immigration and Borders
Deportations: The party’s primary focus is strict immigration control. Lowe has pledged to "detain and deport" illegal migrants and has advocated for a reversal of mass migration.
Asylum: The platform includes proposals to suspend all asylum claims.
2. Economic Reform
Fiscal Policy: Lowe has called for the banning of quantitative easing and a reduction in "excessive statism."
Cost of Living: Policies include specific measures aimed at reducing national energy bills and cutting business regulations and taxes.
Benefit Reform: The party proposes significant changes to the UK welfare system.
3. Values and Culture
Constitutional Values: The party emphasises the upholding of "Christian constitutional values."
Ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe launches new party
A former Reform UK MP, who is now serving as an independent, has launched a new political party.
Rupert Lowe, who represents Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, launched Restore Britain, which he said would be a "national political party", on Friday night.
He initially set up Restore Britain as a "political movement" after he was suspended from Reform UK last March.
It is now expected to act as an umbrella political party, with locally based political parties as partners.
Lowe's suspension by Reform UK came after allegations he made threats of physical violence against then party chairman Zia Yusuf.
The Crown Prosecution Service later said there was insufficient evidence for a "realistic prospect of conviction".
Lowe, a businessman and farmer who used to be chairman of Southampton FC, is expected to stand again for the Great Yarmouth constituency with local party Great Yarmouth First, which will be a partner of Restore Britain.
Senior Conservative figures Susan Hall and Sir Gavin Williamson had been involved in an advisory board for Restore Britain when it was described as a political movement.
Former minister Sir Gavin suggested to the Press Association he would end his involvement with Restore Britain as a result of it becoming a political party.
Hall, the Tory leader in the London Assembly, is also understood to be leaving Restore Britain's board.
Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe launches Restore Britain party
The new party is set up by former Reform UK member, Rupert Lowe.
Key highlights:
- Detention and deportation within 24 hours for illegal arrivals
- Abolish asylum and remove all foreign criminals without delay
- Ban benefits and housing for non-citizens
- Slash taxes, rebuild welfare around work, and defend Christian heritage
- Outlaw halal/kosher slaughter, burqas, and Sharia courts