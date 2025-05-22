News Movsar will fight in July (not for the title)

Yair gonna pull some miracle out his ass like he did vs KZ and we are gonna see Movsar like -1000 vs Yair LOL.
 
He fights once a year. So either no fights are being thrown his way or he’s not taking them.

Not my favourite fighter but his abilities are undeniable. I wish this guy was more active.
 
AmonTobin said:
Not my favourite fighter but his abilities are undeniable. I wish this guy was more active.

Not my favourite fighter but his abilities are undeniable. I wish this guy was more active.
He was the very clear #1 contender, Volk is wearing a fake belt.

I don't blame him for waiting for the UFC to do the right thing, but now that they are skipping him twice, he's booked another fight.

The UFC is bush league - the outside world views the UFC like the circus coming to town, not a legitimate sport. Having no meritocracy in the rankings and bookings is bad for the sport.
 
rjmbrd said:
He was the very clear #1 contender, Volk is wearing a fake belt.

I don't blame him for waiting for the UFC to do the right thing, but now that they are skipping him twice, he's booked another fight.

The UFC is bush league - the outside world views the UFC like the circus coming to town, not a legitimate sport. Having no meritocracy in the rankings and bookings is bad for the sport.
They certainly play favourites and they favour the fighters who print money for them. They also tend to reward fighters who bring highlights and punish fighters who win razor thin decisions.

But…They haven’t announced Volk’s next fight or Evloev’s next opponent officially have they? Isnt it possible they’re fighting each other next?
Edit: just saw that 2nd tweet. That sucks if true.
 
why does Yair keep getting chances? wtf is this matchmaking? Yair fucking sucks. he got finished by Ortega in the last fight he was in that matter, why is he getting to fight UNDEFEATED Evloev? Yair should fight another guy who is 1-2, like Arnold Allen.
 
rjmbrd said:
He was the very clear #1 contender, Volk is wearing a fake belt.

I don't blame him for waiting for the UFC to do the right thing, but now that they are skipping him twice, he's booked another fight.

The UFC is bush league - the outside world views the UFC like the circus coming to town, not a legitimate sport. Having no meritocracy in the rankings and bookings is bad for the sport.
the rankings have been bullshit for decades
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
why does Yair keep getting chances? wtf is this matchmaking? Yair fucking sucks. he got finished by Ortega in the last fight he was in that matter, why is he getting to fight UNDEFEATED Evloev? Yair should fight another guy who is 1-2, like Arnold Allen.
It's even worse, seems like Yair will fight Volk.
Evloev will fight in July, but not for a title.
 
Who the F is Movsar’s manager? Maybe he needs a new one.
 
MrBlackheart said:
If you're from that region, you need to win 10 in a row for a TS. If you're from North America, 1 win is enough, sometimes 0.
Sad, but true.
Would be cool if they tried meritocracy.

Have to give Volk some credit, he tried to get the Evloev fight.
 
Save the keystrokes, “(not for the title)” is a given.
 
