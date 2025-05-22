He fights once a year. So either no fights are being thrown his way or he’s not taking them.
Not my favourite fighter but his abilities are undeniable. I wish this guy was more active.
They certainly play favourites and they favour the fighters who print money for them. They also tend to reward fighters who bring highlights and punish fighters who win razor thin decisions.He was the very clear #1 contender, Volk is wearing a fake belt.
I don't blame him for waiting for the UFC to do the right thing, but now that they are skipping him twice, he's booked another fight.
The UFC is bush league - the outside world views the UFC like the circus coming to town, not a legitimate sport. Having no meritocracy in the rankings and bookings is bad for the sport.
It's even worse, seems like Yair will fight Volk.why does Yair keep getting chances? wtf is this matchmaking? Yair fucking sucks. he got finished by Ortega in the last fight he was in that matter, why is he getting to fight UNDEFEATED Evloev? Yair should fight another guy who is 1-2, like Arnold Allen.
Evloev will fight in July, but not for a title.
Sad, but true.If you’re from that region, you need to win 10 in a row for a TS. If you’re from North America, 1 win is enough, sometimes 0.
Evloev and Arman will forever be on Dana's shit list