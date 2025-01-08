Media Movsar Evloev Willing to Move to Lightweight for Chance to Face Ilia Topuria

Movsar Evloev is coming for Ilia Topuria.
Movsar Evloev Willing to Move to Lightweight for Chance to Face Ilia Topuria

Movsar Evloev is coming for Ilia Topuria.
The UFC featherweight title picture is in a bit of a fix right now. Topuria won the title by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 last year and defended it by handing Max Holloway his only career knockout loss at UFC 308. With Holloway considering a permanent move to lightweight, Diego Lopes and Movsar Evloev are in the running for title contention next.

However, Topuria has expressed an interest in moving up to lightweight soon, citing a lack of contenders at 145 pounds. Evloev is not bothered by Topuria’s comments, as he is currently focused on becoming world champion — regardless of the opponent he has to face. However, the Russian wants “El Matador” at some point and is willing to chase him across weight classes. But most importantly, Evloev believes Topuria isn’t going to move up before defending his featherweight throne at least once more.

“Ilia start talking that he’s moving up also, especially after my fight,” Evloev recently told MMAFighting.com. “I don’t know what’s going on. But for me, it doesn’t matter who will be my next opponent. Even if the champion moves up, he will leave the title, I will get the title, and then I will follow him. Lightweight is not too far for me… Even if he moves up, I will take the belt first, because this is my first goal, and then I will go after him, even if he [goes to] middleweight. He is not a big guy. I don’t need to cut weight to beat this guy. I need his head [on] my list. But I don’t think that he will leave the title. He not gonna go to lightweight. He will defend his belt again soon.”

Topuria has finished six of his eight UFC wins so far, displaying a unique blend of devastating power and sound technique. Meanwhile, Evloev is undefeated as well but has yet to earn a finish in UFC competition.



Brilliant, let's devalue the entire top 3 ranking of a marquee division so you 2 can fight a 5 rounder with nothing at stake one division up where neither of you are ranked.
 
Mosvar fighting Illia at lw without the fw title being on the line is Rocky not taking the money to Box Tommy Gunn but having a street fight with him for the adulation of a bunch of vagrants and wineos level of brilliance
 
