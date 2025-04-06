News Movsar Evloev vs Aaron Pico official for May 17th

I don't know if a tweet from a random MMA account is really considered "official".

Extra suspicious of a 12-hour old white belt account too.
 
@Ares Black another underrated MMA media if you like the Asian scene used to be SCMP MMA but they are not really good anymore sadly. Now they are focused on ONE championship fighters.

They used to interview Asian prospects from other organizations too.
 
This is a great matchup if the news is real. Movsar has no finishing ability and Pico has only ever lost by being hurt and finished. It'll be a really gritty fight for both guys.
 
Wow crazy if true, Evloev is in a higher level but Pico might be a bad match up for him.

Hopefully its true.
 
Otherwise, seems like a fight that does Evloev no good, Pico has zero UFC wins.

I guess they hope Pico gets rid of Evloev for them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ser das Trevas
Topuria should fight Movsar Evloev
Replies
13
Views
496
xhaydenx
xhaydenx
jeskola
News Mosvar Evloev offered a fight at UFC Fight Night May 17 (not vs Ortega)
2 3
Replies
59
Views
886
Tweak896
Tweak896
Sean Chowdhury
Movsar calls out anyone for a fight at 145 or 155, seems frustrated that he didn't get the title shot
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
mkess101
mkess101
EnthusiastCultivator
Movsar Evloev is getting the Ank treatment
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
2K
Pequeño Corey
Pequeño Corey

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,971
Messages
57,130,546
Members
175,551
Latest member
limin

Share this page

Back
Top