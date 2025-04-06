I think that's the point Pico matches up very well with Movsar and is underrated so it's a lose lose for Movsar and that is what the UFC wants.Does a Pico win actually have any weight? Movsar's opponents keep going backwards
I'm not sold on pico as a top guy but I agree their styles and credentials make this an very interesting fight as pico should definitely have the power advantage and wrestling to keep it standing for a bit.That's actually a dangerous fight for Movsar unless he flashes finishing instincts for the first time in his UFC career. Pico's biggest problems come against guys who can hurt him, aside from that he's a heavy handed top notch wrestler who is able to hang with just about anybody, legit chance he pushes Evloev to the brink here.
Pico looked to be a superstar at one point, happy to see him rattle a few off and get a UFC HEADLINE. Too bad evelov lays on him for 25 minutes in his debut
How can people think this is a 50/50 fight?
