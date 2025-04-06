Rumored Movsar Evloev vs Aaron Pico in the works? **Update** Not happening

Who wins?

That's actually a dangerous fight for Movsar unless he flashes finishing instincts for the first time in his UFC career. Pico's biggest problems come against guys who can hurt him, aside from that he's a heavy handed top notch wrestler who is able to hang with just about anybody, legit chance he pushes Evloev to the brink here.
 
Wildly intriguing matchup from both a stylistic & individual circumstantial perspective.

Movsar fighting again is good news for the Pitbull/Yair winner though. I'm sure the UFC would like Lopes/Yair for the belt for #Noche. Lopes/Pitbull & Volk/Yair II would also suffice.
 
Movsars management better have a written guarantee he fights for a title with a win cause otherwise this is a really stupid fight for him.

He wins and goes nowhere, loses and his already delayed titleshot disappears.

Volk has expressed interest in defending a title against Movsar this year. Diego already lost to Movsar.

He should sit his ass down and wait for the FW title fight next week and go from there.

Seems to me though, the UFC is forcing his hand. Refuse this fight and you won't fight for the title. Might explain this weird ass fight.
 
Movsar should have just waited for a title shot since lopes and volk confirmed they want to fight him next. He'll probably beat pico so doesn't matter in the long run though
 
Fights between two guys from the same management team are always weird
It always looks like they are picking a side
 
Thesnake101 said:
That's actually a dangerous fight for Movsar unless he flashes finishing instincts for the first time in his UFC career. Pico's biggest problems come against guys who can hurt him, aside from that he's a heavy handed top notch wrestler who is able to hang with just about anybody, legit chance he pushes Evloev to the brink here.
I'm not sold on pico as a top guy but I agree their styles and credentials make this an very interesting fight as pico should definitely have the power advantage and wrestling to keep it standing for a bit.
 
John makfresshi said:
Pico looked to be a superstar at one point, happy to see him rattle a few off and get a UFC HEADLINE. Too bad evelov lays on him for 25 minutes in his debut
I absolutely love this fight. I'm not so sure Evloev can do that to Pico, Evloev is not THAT dominant of a grappler. Against other wrestlers like Lentz and Aljo he barely squeaked by, and luckily for him those guys aren't the best strikers or pack power like Pico. Evloev is one of those guys that just finds a way to win though, so it won't be easy for Pico, and I'm not sure we've seen his gas tank fully tested?
 
Serge421 said:
How can people think this is a 50/50 fight? 🤣😂
Have you actually watched all of Pico's fignts in recent years? He's very skilled.

Wouldn't weigh his two knockout losses into the equation so heavily, those were in the first two years of his career & he's leveled up significantly since then.
 
