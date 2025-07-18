News Movsar Evloev is OUT of his fight against Aaron Pico at UFC Abu Dhabi

I wonder what kind of injury movsar had that would make him unable to fight on july 26th, but ready for august 16th. A cut maybe? It can't be anything big if he's ready a couple weeks later.
 
fortheo said:
Cut, sprain, possibly a small muscle tear.
 
Guess UFC knows more than fans why they don't want to give the guy a title shot
 
Movsar is currently #1 ranked FW right now. Why not book him end of year vs Volk instead making him fight unranked fighter. If ufc rebooks Movsar vs Pico in August, what do they have in mind for Volk later this year? Why is UFC avoiding the obvious fight to make matchup wise and schedule wise?
 
I never thought I would have been sad to see a Mosvar fight get cancelled but here we are.

People wonder why he hasn’t gotten a shot but he’s pulled out of more fights than he’s fought hasn’t he? Plus he’s boring as hell
 
Because the UFC always tries to give outside promotion guys the worst fights so they lose and the ufc looks good. Gotta give Pico the highest risk fight cuz he fought elsewhere
 
Probably cause they're hoping Pico beats Evo and they can give him a title shot instead cause the UFC doesn't favor boring fighters like Evo regardless of how good they are unfortunately.
 
I thought you were exaggerating, but no, Mosvar has 9 bouts and 11 cancelled ones, though to be fair, not all were Evloev withdrawing.

You are both correct. Win/win.
 
But it can also be the opposite. Feed them to the wolves and if they win and exciting, easy person to sell to the public cause he has fans
 
