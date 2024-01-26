Media Movsar Evloev fires shots at Brian Ortega for being ranked too high

He’s right.

His last win over 3 years ago against now retired KZ [edit - mistakenly put it at 1.5 years lol]

Prior win to that was over 5 years ago against now retired Frankie.

2 wins in 5 years over washed legends = permanent top 5 ranking if the UFC wants it to be.

Luthien said:
I can't even remember Ortega's last fight? Was it when Max turned his face into hamburger meat? *Shrug*
It was when Yair ripped his arm out and fans said it "didn't count" because it was a "freak injury" rather than a "real sub" so now they're doing a very dumb rematch of that fight rather than putting together something fresh
 
Portland8242 said:
Has lost 3 out of 4, and has 4 fights in 5 years.

Last time he fought was a year and half ago now.

What the actual fuck do they let this clown rank squat for.
Why are you calling a elite figher a clown ? He is not rank squatting, he is simply inactive. Curently injured. They are ranking him, he is not ranking himself. You are making all of us look like fools on sherdog.
 
ortega is a rank squatter.
after holloway kicked his ass, the dude only takes title fights or fights where he is guareenteed a title shot if he wins next.
ortega is likely to get a rematch at volk despite losing 2 fights in a row if he beats yair.

i guess he can get away with it. if he doesn't get a fight that keeps in the title situation he would just retire and influence/model
 
