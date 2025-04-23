Media Movsar Evloev Claims Security Didn’t Let Him Meet Alexander Volkanovski After UFC 314

Movsar Evloev believes the UFC doesn’t want him to fight for the featherweight title.


Evloev is unbeaten in nine UFC outings with wins over Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Arnold Allen and Aljamain Sterling. However, the undefeated Russian is yet to receive a title shot.

Even Lopes surpassed him for the gold bid, suffering a unanimous decision loss against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314 earlier this month. With Evloev being essentially undeniable, both Volkanovski and Lopes had agreed to fight him if they won the title.

But Evloev believes his title shot might still be out of reach. The 31-year-old was in attendance at UFC 314 and tried to congratulate Volkanovski personally. However, he was allegedly stopped by UFC security and taken to a different side of the room, away from the cameras. While Evloev believes he is already deserving of a title shot, he is undeterred and willing to prove himself as many times as needed.

"As I understand it, the UFC is trying to keep me as far away from anything title related as possible,” Evloev told Kolos on MMA. “I was at UFC 314. After the fight, I had the opportunity to talk to the UFC. They did not want this. When the event was over, we were walking out through the hallway. Volk was standing not far from me, talking to the fans, talking to the staff, taking pictures... I wanted to go up to him, talk to him, congratulate him personally, ask him about the fight, but the security guys didn't let me and took me to the opposite side.

“This shows who the UFC wants to see in the fight for the belt... Apparently in their eyes, I am not worthy of the title yet. Give me the opportunity to prove that I'm worthy. If nine wins in the best organization in the world isn't enough, I'm ready to fight nine more times.”
Security definitely isn't having these sketchy-looking Middle Easterners confronting champions.
 
