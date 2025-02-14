Movsar Evloev calls out Ilia Topuria (A great call out)

octagonation
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 1,427
- Reaction score
- 2,187
Sadly this dude hasn't finished anyone in seven years
I agree and Lopes is improving too. Toppy has 2 legitimate contenders and shouldn't be fighting Islam until he beats both Evo and Lopes.Topuria is amazing, but in my opinion, Evloev is most underated fighter in UFC and deserves this freaking fight.
I agree and Lopes is improving too. Toppy has 2 legitimate contenders and shouldn't be fighting Islam until he beats both Evo and Lopes.