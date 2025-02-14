  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movsar Evloev calls out Ilia Topuria (A great call out)

fz9wc2e070je1.jpeg
 
<mma4>

Sadly this dude hasn't finished anyone in seven years
 
They need to book this one and get the division moving fast.

Volk should get another fight.. maybe vs Aljo.

Lopes is right there for a TS too.

The fook Illia.. stop playing around.
 
He should rematch Diego to clear any doubt on who is the next title challenger
 
1 title defense Topuria acts like he cleared the division and have rights to move up when he has 3 contenders lined up for the title shot.

Only Pantoja and Makhachev (WW only) have rights to say whatever they want.
 
<mma4>

Sadly this dude hasn't finished anyone in seven years
He's not the only one. All except 1 of Merab's 12 wins in the UFC have been decisions.

There aren't any real contenders left at 145 for Ilia except Movsar and Diego.
 
evloev has a great resume, ige, lopes, allen, and now aljo. Undoubtedly deserves the TS next, Ilia vs Movsar is a great fight, Ilia is a clear favourite but Movsar is an annoying person to fight and could weaponize cardio to make it close
 
Topuria is amazing, but in my opinion, Evloev is most underated fighter in UFC and deserves this freaking fight.
I agree and Lopes is improving too. Toppy has 2 legitimate contenders and shouldn't be fighting Islam until he beats both Evo and Lopes.
 
I agree and Lopes is improving too. Toppy has 2 legitimate contenders and shouldn't be fighting Islam until he beats both Evo and Lopes.
I think Topuria is little too technical for Lopez but he's really, really good...

yeah Topuria really should give others chances...

I mean, it would make sense if he has done more but i mean he has long, long ways to go..
 
Movsar isnt the most exciting, but if Topuria is who he says he is, he should fight Movsar next for the title. either him or Diego Lopes.
You dont get to fight for champ-champ after literally one (1) title defense. let Topuria get a few more under his belt then talk about moving up a division
 
