Media Movsar Evloev Blasts Dana White "He Was Watching Football During My Fight, Im Not Here To Amuse HIM"

Just another example of exceptional promotion of his product by the Baldfather.

Probably not a wise choice for a relatively unknown employee to be pointing out those things in public though.
 
Eh, this changes nothing. The guy isn't exciting or marketable but he is undeniable whether Dana likes him or not. 18-0, 8-0 UFC, ranked in the top 5. And his division is fairly devoid of quality contenders. If they're matching him up with Aljo, they plan to give him a title shot.
 
Dude is as fun to watch fight as Belal. Should win a title before the mouth off .. Dana might never let him get a shot now.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Eh, this changes nothing. The guy isn't exciting or marketable but he is undeniable whether Dana likes him or not. 18-0, 8-0 UFC, ranked in the top 5. And his division is fairly devoid of quality contenders. If they're matching him up with Aljo, they plan to give him a title shot.
I think he just needs a finish to make himself undeniable. It's crazy he hasn't had one in the UFC yet. Half the women's strawweight division are better finishers than him.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I think he just needs a finish to make himself undeniable. It's crazy he hasn't had one in the UFC yet. Half the women's strawweight division are better finishers than him.
Yeah, to me, a win is a win and winning definitively is winning definitively regardless of by decision or finish. I understand the UFC wants excitement but to me, it's just nonsense to entertain giving Ortega an unearned 3rd title shot over Evloev. A farce of a sport in that sense.
 
Ehhh. Shouldn't have been gifted the win against Allen anyway, but pissing off Dana doesn't seem like the smartest way to get ahead. Especially when you're the furthest thing from marketable.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Eh, this changes nothing. The guy isn't exciting or marketable but he is undeniable whether Dana likes him or not. 18-0, 8-0 UFC, ranked in the top 5. And his division is fairly devoid of quality contenders. If they're matching him up with Aljo, they plan to give him a title shot.
The problem is that he's going to have to wait for the Ilia, max, volk love triangle to resolve.
 
Dana has never particularly liked nor understood MMA, nor does Ari - this should be obvious to everyone.

He likes 'crazy' brawls and knockouts. But he has never progressed beyond a bar casual's understanding of what is in front of him. Hence PowerSlap. This is the version of 'MMA' he has always personally wanted to watch.

He demotes and degrades fighters as part of a deliberate strategy to keep them down, but also because he fundamentally doesn't care about trashing a sport he doesn't actually like.

You could argue that Dana is the greatest boxing promoter of our generation - except when he is actually trying and failing to directly promote boxing. Because he has shat all over his own product so much that he has helped ensure boxing's continued dominance of combat sports in North America despite the UFC's massive financial advantages over boxing promoters.
 
fortheo said:
The problem is that he's going to have to wait for the Ilia, max, volk love triangle to resolve.
In my head, it's just Ilia vs Max next, Volk should take about 6 months off and then prepare for a fight...he's old and got absolutely knocked out cold in back to back fights which is crazy. He shouldn't be in any conversations pushing 36 and been knocked dead twice in a row. Have him come back and get a number 1 contender fight after he's recovered, Ilia fight Max and the winner face Evloev vs Aljo winner.
 
Belal didn’t even got a shot, while being pretty polite to Dana.
Movsar is one loss away from being cut now. Lol
 
HuskySamoan said:
In my head, it's just Ilia vs Max next, Volk should take about 6 months off and then prepare for a fight...he's old and got absolutely knocked out cold in back to back fights which is crazy. He shouldn't be in any conversations pushing 36 and been knocked dead twice in a row. Have him come back and get a number 1 contender fight after he's recovered, Ilia fight Max and the winner face Evloev vs Aljo winner.
By the time max and illia is sorted, volk will be back, and whether we like it or not, we both know he is at most 1 win away from a title fight.

I can easily see a timeline like this:

Max fights illia september
Evloev fights sterling September
Volk says he's entering camp in november-december.
Ilia or max chose volk as their next challenger in february ish lol.


If I was evloev, I'd be calling out volk for the end of the year. It is the only way to make sure volk won't leap frog him.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Yeah, to me, a win is a win and winning definitively is winning definitively regardless of by decision or finish. I understand the UFC wants excitement but to me, it's just nonsense to entertain giving Ortega an unearned 3rd title shot over Evloev. A farce of a sport in that sense.
I guess it depends on the emphasis you put on the Fighting in Ultimate Fighting Championship. You'll certainly get people who don't consider constantly winning decisions as winning a fight. I think people respect Khabib and Islam more because even though they do have their fair share of decisions they do also get a lot of finishes.

I think Movsar has probably been closer to being finished a few times more than he's been close to finishing anyone himself.
 
fortheo said:
By the time max and illia is sorted, volk will be back, and whether we like it or not, we both know he is at most 1 win away from a title fight.

I can easily see a timeline like this:

Max fights illia september
Evloev fights sterling September
Volk says he's entering camp in november-december.

Ilia or max chose volk as their next challenger in february ish lol.


If I was evloev, I'd be calling out volk for the end of the year. It is the only way to make sure volk won't leap frog him.
I would think Topuria would entertain a fight with Evloev unless he's thinking he'll get more money fighting the other guys. Evloev just doesn't seem much of a threat to Topuria to me.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I would think Topuria would entertain a fight with Evloev unless he's thinking he'll get more money fighting the other guys. Evloev just doesn't seem much of a threat to Topuria to me.
I don't know. He kind of ignores evloev ever since evloev pulled out of their fight. And since then ilia has said evloev needs to finish someone first.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I think Movsar has probably been closer to being finished a few times more than he's been close to finishing anyone himself.
This is 100% true. He almost gets caught in something every single fight.

Dawodu hurt him, Lopes had him in a bunch of nasty subs.

Even in the Allen fight, where people say Movsar almost got the finish (he didn't, Allen ran into a punch like he does once every fight and stumbled) he was closer to being finished, both with the knees that were deemed illegal and the ninja choke.

He's not a finisher, which is fine, but it does look bad when you're always almost getting finished yourself in every fight.
 
