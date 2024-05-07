Dana has never particularly liked nor understood MMA, nor does Ari - this should be obvious to everyone.



He likes 'crazy' brawls and knockouts. But he has never progressed beyond a bar casual's understanding of what is in front of him. Hence PowerSlap. This is the version of 'MMA' he has always personally wanted to watch.



He demotes and degrades fighters as part of a deliberate strategy to keep them down, but also because he fundamentally doesn't care about trashing a sport he doesn't actually like.



You could argue that Dana is the greatest boxing promoter of our generation - except when he is actually trying and failing to directly promote boxing. Because he has shat all over his own product so much that he has helped ensure boxing's continued dominance of combat sports in North America despite the UFC's massive financial advantages over boxing promoters.