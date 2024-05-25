svmr_db
Aljo should get a title shot if he can beat him.
I don't thin it's gonna be a boring fight at all, the grappling exchanges should be pretty interesting.
this fight would be very fun to watch.
i hope the matchmakers get it right.
Maybe Volkanovski vs Evloev/Sterling winner. That works wonders.Maybe but the queue is pretty backed up regardless of who wins this fight. Seems Max is next & I doubt UFC will make Volkanovski win another fight before they give him the title shot after that.
I want 5 rounds. They need to put movsar in the spotlight for once or he'll never get any attention.
Maybe if he didnt have eight decisions in a row, he would have gotten himself some attention.
