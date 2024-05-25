Media Movsar Evloev & Aljamain Sterling go back and forth online, fight looking more likely to happen

Did Aljo
cum on his ass?
 
When you are a boring fighter and you tell another fighter he is boring
 
For a guy who many claimed was ducking Movsar, Aljo looks pretty keen to fight. It seems like they're just figuring out the best date now.

I got aljo by a close decision that leaves many fans upset. Basically the Aljo special.
 
Aljo should get a title shot if he can beat him.
 
Tweak896 said:
Aljo should get a title shot if he can beat him.
Maybe but the queue is pretty backed up regardless of who wins this fight. Seems Max is next & I doubt UFC will make Volkanovski win another fight before they give him the title shot after that.
 
Aljo calling another fighter boring is top-notch irony and absolutely comical.
 
Put this fight on that Abu Dhabi FN card.

Sandhagen vs. Umar
Vera vs. Figueredo
Aljo vs. Movsar

Sign me up.
 
Xoleth said:
When you are a boring fighter and you tell another fighter he is boring
8rltt0.jpg
 
svmr_db said:
Maybe but the queue is pretty backed up regardless of who wins this fight. Seems Max is next & I doubt UFC will make Volkanovski win another fight before they give him the title shot after that.
Maybe Volkanovski vs Evloev/Sterling winner. That works wonders.

Aljo impressed me vs Kattar. I didn't think his grappling would translate that well.
 
I actually prefer Alho vs. Ortega, chances for a sub eitger way is much higher than Evloev vs. Aljo.
 
fortheo said:
I want 5 rounds. They need to put movsar in the spotlight for once or he'll never get any attention.
Maybe if he didnt have eight decisions in a row, he would have gotten himself some attention.
 
Jawth said:
Maybe if he didnt have eight decisions in a row, he would have gotten himself some attention.
oh, I agree, but at some point you gotta push a guy that keeps winning, regardless of whether it is boring or not. That way if he makes it to a title shot, you already started building his fanbase and dont need to scramble to introduce him to the wider audience.
 
fortheo said:
I want 5 rounds. They need to put movsar in the spotlight for once or he'll never get any attention.
I'd stick with a 3 round fight.
a 5 round main event between those two fighters isn't gonna sell any tix and only die-hards will tune-in to watch it.

if the idea is to get movsar attention - slot him on that Abu Dhabi FN card OR on a PPV main card.
 
