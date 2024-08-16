Movies Movies You Would've Like To Seen Sequels Of

Me personally:
Captain America but still being set during WW2

Young Sherlock Homes

Godzilla '98 didn't think the movie was great but still

The Descent after how the second ended it should've had a third one

Prophecy

Sneakers
 
Clue
Rollerball
Flash Gordon
Buckaroo Banzai
A Boy and His Dog
North Dallas 40
Cherry 2000
Labyrinth
Mash
 
So in Quentin Tarentinos complex mind , Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction & Vic Vega from Reservoir Dogs were brothers , he wanted to make a film with them but they both get clipped in the respective movies , and by the time they were playing with the idea of a prequel they had both aged a great deal
Love and Other Drugs
The Dreamers NC-17
