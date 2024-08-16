MLarson
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2023
- Messages
- 2,451
- Reaction score
- 4,051
Me personally:
Captain America but still being set during WW2
Young Sherlock Homes
Godzilla '98 didn't think the movie was great but still
The Descent after how the second ended it should've had a third one
Prophecy
Sneakers
Captain America but still being set during WW2
Young Sherlock Homes
Godzilla '98 didn't think the movie was great but still
The Descent after how the second ended it should've had a third one
Prophecy
Sneakers
Last edited: