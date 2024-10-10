Movies Movies with the largest disparity in ranking when ranked by men vs women

GZjDUN0aYAAL3Z5


tldr women like terrible, sappy and or gay movies

men like based and objectively great movies

Breaking
 
I don't understand the graphic/table.

Is this like the top 1000 movies? What metic is used to determine them? Why not just the the top 10-20 for women and their rank by men and vice versa.
 
...but ...but women and men are exactly the same, the difference is just socialisation :rolleyes:
 
My GF couldn't make it past the opening scene in an IMAX special showing of Apocalypse Now. (Absolutely brilliant piece of art/cinema BTW, easily in my top 5-10 GOATS)

By the time Martin Sheen was done listening to The Doors she got up and left, she generally hates old movies.

Wasn't a deal breaker but we are leagues apart on movie tastes
 
Good grief, only one movie prior to 1990. Women have no appreciation for the classics.
 
Women weren't made to create and/or enjoy great art. Nothing wrong with that. Just the way it goes.
 
I once had a GF who fell asleep for Gladiator in the theatres. Changed the way I looked at her after.

To say that relationship didn't last for much longer is an understatement.
 
I don't understand the graphic/table.

Is this like the top 1000 movies? What metic is used to determine them? Why not just the the top 10-20 for women and their rank by men and vice versa.
Look at the last column. It is ordered by greatest difference in rankings.
 
