Movies that should have been TV Shows instead

Here’s my list:

Eraser- It’s without doubt Arnold Schwarzenegger’s worst movie, but the idea of it would make an epic TV series.

David Fincher’s The Game- One of my all time favourite movies, this would probably go down in history as one of the greatest shows ever if it wasn’t a movie.

Jurassic Park- Although it’s perfect as a stand alone movie, the amount of opportunities if JP was a TV drama would be endless.

What movies would you rather see as TV Shows instead?
 
I think movies with extensive source materials would do better as a TV show. Dredd for example would be a great TV show, especially if they get the budget of Altered Carbon or Westworld, and on a streaming service where it could be R rated
 
The Dark Tower, obviously. Wasn’t that a series of like 7 books? How the fuck you gonna make that a one and a half hour film?
 
