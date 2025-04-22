Movies that should have been TV Shows instead

Here’s my list:
Eraser- It’s without doubt Arnold Schwarzenegger’s worst movie, but the idea of it would make an epic TV series.
David Fincher’s The Game- One of my all time favourite movies, this would probably go down in history as one of the greatest shows ever if it wasn’t a movie.
Jurassic Park- Although it’s perfect as a stand alone movie, the amount of opportunities if JP was a TV drama would be endless.
What movies would you rather see as TV Shows instead?
Eraser- It’s without doubt Arnold Schwarzenegger’s worst movie, but the idea of it would make an epic TV series.
David Fincher’s The Game- One of my all time favourite movies, this would probably go down in history as one of the greatest shows ever if it wasn’t a movie.
Jurassic Park- Although it’s perfect as a stand alone movie, the amount of opportunities if JP was a TV drama would be endless.
What movies would you rather see as TV Shows instead?