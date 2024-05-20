So I caught a head and chest cold. Was feeling pretty bad so I ate an edible. Being high makes me enjoy animated things more than I normally do. As I like the idea of watching animated films and tv shows, but really have no desire to start them for some reason.



Anyway I decided to watch Up and was not prepared for that movie. Jesus. The opening scene is so sad. And then when the old man finally gets his house to the falls, opens up the adventure book, and realizes he didn’t break his promise and fail his wife before she died, because she filled out the adventure book with a bunch of photographs of their time together just living every day life. Solid movie.



I can’t remember the last time I got so sad from an animated movie. Maybe the fox and the hound.



Anyways that was a good watch. I also enjoyed the movie About Time. It starts off about time traveling and romance and blah blah blah, but it ends up being about something very different and meaningful, really an unexpected route they went with that movie.

Rachael Mcadams is in it too. Puts on a good performance and looks good.



Anyways those are my top movies I can think of. If you liked anime I think Your Name was pretty touching. Idk I watched it this year but I forget already.



But yeah what movies had an emotional impact on you. I don’t tear up much or at all, but movies seem to give me an emotional release for some reason. Weird