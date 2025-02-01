  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

These movies had a strong effect on me and perhaps inspired me in some way, influenced my perspective or just entertained me like no other.

Braveheart - The fight/battle scenes were so raw and realistic to me, I just couldn't help be awed by it all.

Se7en - The visual impact it had on me was bone chilling and the story with the ending. Was completely blown away by it.

Forrest Gump - I never felt like so inspired to do anything I wanted after watching that film.

The Matrix - The philosophical concept of the film really made me think of what's going in this existence. And the spectacular fight scenes in the film are divine.

12 Angry Men - Never thought dialogue and just pure acting can get you absolutely tantalized and engaged like nothing other.

It's a Wonderful Life - What a heartbreaking and beautiful performance by Jimmy Stewart. It's one for the ages.

The Shawshank Redemption - Perfect script, perfect acting, perfect direction, editing you name it all and it ends off perfectly. Just perfection.

Willow - As a young boy this transported me to another place, another universe. It was completely magical and unforgettable.

RoboCop - That one scene with the woman who was about to get rape that messed my mind, it creeped me out and scared me as a kid.
 
The first Alien. I saw it as a kid and it traumatized me lol. I saw it again as an adult and I loved it. Something about a horror from the cosmos incomprehensible to humanity. The second Alien movie kind of ruined that imo.
Annihilation was like that for me too.

Free Willy and Fern Gully as a kid instilled some environmental values. I always loved nature and those moves resonated with me as a child. I see dolphins and other animals in captivity make me want to bash the tanks and set them free.

The Matrix probably influenced a lot of people at the time. Especially as a kid when it came out for me. My parents were worried about me watching violent action movies but they should've been more worried about me watching/reading stories that had me questioning authority and mainstream narratives.

There are more movies I watched as an adult like the Fountain, the Arrival, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - made me think about accepting the journey of experience despite the bad stuff.
Same for La La Land. I saw it after a break up and the last scene resonated with me.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things stayed with me as well.
 
Thanks for sharing that.
 
