These movies had a strong effect on me and perhaps inspired me in some way, influenced my perspective or just entertained me like no other.



Braveheart - The fight/battle scenes were so raw and realistic to me, I just couldn't help be awed by it all.



Se7en - The visual impact it had on me was bone chilling and the story with the ending. Was completely blown away by it.



Forrest Gump - I never felt like so inspired to do anything I wanted after watching that film.



The Matrix - The philosophical concept of the film really made me think of what's going in this existence. And the spectacular fight scenes in the film are divine.



12 Angry Men - Never thought dialogue and just pure acting can get you absolutely tantalized and engaged like nothing other.



It's a Wonderful Life - What a heartbreaking and beautiful performance by Jimmy Stewart. It's one for the ages.



The Shawshank Redemption - Perfect script, perfect acting, perfect direction, editing you name it all and it ends off perfectly. Just perfection.



Willow - As a young boy this transported me to another place, another universe. It was completely magical and unforgettable.



RoboCop - That one scene with the woman who was about to get rape that messed my mind, it creeped me out and scared me as a kid.