Can you name a movie that you like, but would be a bit embarrassed to admit that you like?



It can be because the movie is poorly made, low budget, bad dialogue, ridiculous action scenes, or whatever flaws the movie has. Or, it could be something that is completely outside of your genre of movie.



The latter is mine; a movie completely outside of the genre of movies that I traditionally like. I am a bit embarrassed to admit I like this movie, but I do. Why? Probably because in this genre of movie (Romantic Comedy/Chick Flick) we are consistently blasted with bumbling idiot male leads who trip over their own feet, say and do retarded things for the woman, have zero self-respect, chase, plead, and beg for the woman... and then somehow they end up with the woman in the end when she has an epiphany that she likes him too. That is typically how these movies in this genre go, and I find that absolutely disgusting, pathetic, and unrealistic.



However, in this movie it's different. The male lead isn't a weak and pathetic bumbling idiot who chases desperately after the girl. He doesn't make a fool of himself, degrade himself, beg or plead... in fact, the male lead is the one being chased. He is the guy who moved on from his first crush and found someone else because the female lead never was serious about him in the past. This in turn leads to the female lead being the one making a fool of herself and behaving in a ridiculous way to win him from the girl she lost him to.



This just doesn't happen often in this genre of movie. Every time my wife puts one of these movies on, I'm relentlessly eye-rolling and taking the piss out of the behavior of the characters, particularly the male characters. They're always spineless and never put the girl in her place for being a total bitch the entire movie. That is why this movie is my choice for a movie that I am embarrassed to admit I like.



What's yours?



