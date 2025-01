You're not going to find much like Stephen Chow's films. Your best bet would honestly be to just watch more of his films. He's quite the unique comedic filmmaker/performer. Go back through his career and watch stuff like All for the Winner (which you'd appreciate most if you've also seen God of Gamblers), Legend of the Dragon, Fist of Fury 1991, King of Beggars, From Beijing with Love, Forbidden City Cop, The God of Cookery, and Shaolin Soccer.