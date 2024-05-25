Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This is just my personal opinion.
Marlon Brando - A Streetcar Named Desire
His naturalistic acting in this made every other major actor pale in comparison with their theatrical and embellish styles.
Robert De Niro - Raging Bull
The rawness and nakedness of his emotions was to real, I don't think anyone seen anything like this film before it was something to behold.
Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot
It's a miracle that he even pulled this off, he actually did it one take. I don't think anyone seen commitment before DDL came to screen in this film.
