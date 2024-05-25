Movies Movie scenes that changed acting forever.

Out of these 3 scenes - Which changed acting the most?

  • Marlon Brando - A Streetcar Named Desire

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • Robert De Niro - Raging Bull

    Votes: 5 62.5%

  • Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot

    Votes: 0 0.0%
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This is just my personal opinion.

Marlon Brando - A Streetcar Named Desire

His naturalistic acting in this made every other major actor pale in comparison with their theatrical and embellish styles.



Robert De Niro - Raging Bull

The rawness and nakedness of his emotions was to real, I don't think anyone seen anything like this film before it was something to behold.



Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot

It's a miracle that he even pulled this off, he actually did it one take. I don't think anyone seen commitment before DDL came to screen in this film.

 
I expect you meant this thread to be about great performances, but this scene set the new low point not just in acting, but filmmaking in general.

 
I'd say Billy Bob Thornton in sling blade.

Lots of people played retards before but he brought so much nuance to that character. The way he walks, the way he holds things, the way he blinks, and that's not even counting the distortion of his face without makeup. The guy is completely unrecognizable.
 
I actually think Marty's most important film in terms of influence on cinema and acting was Mean Streets,...



Maybe you could say Cassavetes had done some similar stuff in terms of loose improvised very naturalistic performances but Mean Streets got a far larger audience.
 
Not sure I could put it down to any one scene but Mifune in Yojimbo is I think the most copied performance in cinema history, endless cool funny anti heroes.
 
