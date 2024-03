Two Crows said: Where do Sherdoggers like to go for film ratings/reviews besides RT & IMDB?



Why do you like the sites you suggest? Click to expand...

I don't trust sites, because they could suddenly fire the reviewers that made their website trustworthy and hire a bunch of sensitive idiots.I trust a few people on YouTube because they've put their face and reputation behind each review. I may disagree with a few aspects of their opinions but I don't require universal agreement with perspectives I value... I just require their reviews to be honest and well thought out.