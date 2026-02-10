  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movie like robbery in the south of Italy.

Boomb

Boomb

Hate the game, not the player.
@red
Joined
Sep 14, 2008
Messages
8,979
Reaction score
5,694
The criminals in Italy are next level. This is like a scene straight from a movie in fact by passers thought that they were making a movie at first.

 
It was an epic fail. Despite all the firepower and explosives, they didn't get into the armored vehicle so didn't get any money other than a few bucks from robbing some of the drivers/passengers in other cars that had stopped.

Also, 4 out of the 6 man crew have already been caught.
 
And they ' were only supposed to blow the bloody doors off.'... and couldn't...
 
Looks like HEAT 2
 
The robbers weren't successful:
 
