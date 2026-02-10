Movie like robbery in the south of Italy.

Did they escape in 3 Mini Coopers too ?
I don't think they'd fit in Mini Coopers, or fit all that stolen Doordash into Mini Coopers
It was an epic fail. Despite all the firepower and explosives, they didn't get into the armored vehicle so didn't get any money other than a few bucks from robbing some of the drivers/passengers in other cars that had stopped.
Also, 4 out of the 6 man crew have already been caught.
The criminals in Italy are next level. This is like a scene straight from a movie in fact by passers thought that they were making a movie at first.
It sure does. That's why, at first, people thought they were shooting a movie.Looks like HEAT 2