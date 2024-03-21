Movies Movie iconic characters that you wonder if played by another actor.

For example.

The Matrix character Neo, the first actor they thought of to play that role is Brandon Lee. I think he could've pulled it off, even though Keanu Reeves was amazing.

Another role is LOTR the Aragorn character was originally offered to Daniel Day-Lewis but he declined, ended up to Viggo Mortensen who did fantastic job obviously. Although I wonder how DDL would've interpreted that role.
 
Russell Crowe could’ve been Wolverine, but he said ‘no, thanks’ and tipped off Hugh Jackman about the gig. Thinking about it, I could see Crowe as Sabretooth in an alternate Marvel Universe, although, Liev Schreiber was so awesome in that role, anyone else would have some big shoes to fill.
 
I read OJ Simpson was an early choice for the Terminator, but..no bullshit would not have been convincing as a cold blooded killer.
 
Yeah I heard about this to. Fascinating, good thing they got Arnold. But fucken guy became notorious for what he did to his wife and that dude. I know he wasn't convicted, but who else could have done it?
 
Hugh Jackman never looked like how I envisioned wolverine
 
Dougray Scott was signed up but injured on the set of Mission Impossible 2.
 
Chris Claremont has gone on record multiple times saying that, when he and Richard Donner talked about it circa 1990, his top pick was Bob Hoskins. Needless to say, Donner had other ideas.
 
