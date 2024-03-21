Takes_Two_To_Tango
For example.
The Matrix character Neo, the first actor they thought of to play that role is Brandon Lee. I think he could've pulled it off, even though Keanu Reeves was amazing.
Another role is LOTR the Aragorn character was originally offered to Daniel Day-Lewis but he declined, ended up to Viggo Mortensen who did fantastic job obviously. Although I wonder how DDL would've interpreted that role.
