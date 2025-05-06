Movies Movie Franchises Ranked by IMDB

I asked ChatGPT to give us the top 20 movie-film franchises ranked by their IMDB score.

Probably not perfect data, but here was the result:

RankFranchiseAvg IMDb# of Films
1The Godfather Trilogy8.73
2The Dark Knight Trilogy8.53
3Dollars Trilogy8.33
4Toy Story Series8.34
5The Lord of the Rings + Hobbit8.26
6The Avengers Series (MCU only)8.04
7Back to the Future Trilogy8.03
8Indiana Jones Series7.85
9Star Wars Saga (I–IX + Rogue + Solo)7.611
10Harry Potter Series7.68
11The Hunger Games Series7.25
12Mission: Impossible Series7.17
13James Bond Series7.025
14X-Men Series (incl. Deadpool/Logan)6.913
15Pirates of the Caribbean6.85
16The Chronicles of Narnia6.53
17The Maze Runner Series6.33
18The Divergent Series6.23
19Fantastic Beasts Series6.13
20Fast & Furious Series6.010

My take: proves that keeping a franchise short and sweet is the way to go. LOTR was #1 if you don't include the Hobbit series, and SW was #3 if you counted just the original 3.
 
Totally racist towards Horror:

Alien Franchise-Everything but the Alien vs Predator crap.
The Conjuring -3 Conjuring, 2 Annabelles.
Halloween
Friday The 13th
 
Yeah, WTH? No Alien??
 
