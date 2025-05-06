SmoothPies
I asked ChatGPT to give us the top 20 movie-film franchises ranked by their IMDB score.
Probably not perfect data, but here was the result:
My take: proves that keeping a franchise short and sweet is the way to go. LOTR was #1 if you don't include the Hobbit series, and SW was #3 if you counted just the original 3.
|Rank
|Franchise
|Avg IMDb
|# of Films
|1
|The Godfather Trilogy
|8.7
|3
|2
|The Dark Knight Trilogy
|8.5
|3
|3
|Dollars Trilogy
|8.3
|3
|4
|Toy Story Series
|8.3
|4
|5
|The Lord of the Rings + Hobbit
|8.2
|6
|6
|The Avengers Series (MCU only)
|8.0
|4
|7
|Back to the Future Trilogy
|8.0
|3
|8
|Indiana Jones Series
|7.8
|5
|9
|Star Wars Saga (I–IX + Rogue + Solo)
|7.6
|11
|10
|Harry Potter Series
|7.6
|8
|11
|The Hunger Games Series
|7.2
|5
|12
|Mission: Impossible Series
|7.1
|7
|13
|James Bond Series
|7.0
|25
|14
|X-Men Series (incl. Deadpool/Logan)
|6.9
|13
|15
|Pirates of the Caribbean
|6.8
|5
|16
|The Chronicles of Narnia
|6.5
|3
|17
|The Maze Runner Series
|6.3
|3
|18
|The Divergent Series
|6.2
|3
|19
|Fantastic Beasts Series
|6.1
|3
|20
|Fast & Furious Series
|6.0
|10
