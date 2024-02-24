Movie discussion: "Before the Devil Knows You're Dead"

I definitely dig the leading actors, Ethan Hawk and Philip Seymore Hoffman.

But having watched about 20 minutes, the plot is kind of lame and the acrimony between the characters kind of off putting.

It was highly rated, and the reason I wanted to see it was cause Philip Seymore Hoffman's role (albeit short) in "Hard Eight" was expertly played and quite endearing.

Anyone see it?

Worth a watch?
 
