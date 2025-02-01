  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movie: Companion

I don't want to say anything about this movie to give it away but this movie was extremely well written. It could have easy fell into very lazy troupes but it avoided it all to make a weird love sci-fi horror movie. It as at times pretty funny and touched on some series topics without dwelling on them. Just like with the movie Barbarian, you really, really, really want to know nothing about the movie before watching it. I would give it a very solid 8.5-9/10. It isn't perfect but it does so many thing right and all together that shouldn't be in one movie. It feels like eating some korean mexican fusion dish and it surprising you in so many ways how all the flavors blend well together and realizing the cook understands something about flavors and foods that even top chefs often never do.

