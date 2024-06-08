Moves, scrambles, submissions that blew your mind because of their technical prowess

Hazuki Ryo
We all have in mind Demetrious absolute delight of a finish
There are other sequences that blew my mind because of how hard it is to execute them in training, let alone a real fight.
Jumping in Oliveira's guard and putting him in an arm triangle is sick
Aldo stuffing merab's takedowns was incredible as well
What do you have sherbros ?
