Moves, scrambles, submissions that blew your mind because of their technical prowess

We all have in mind Demetrious absolute delight of a finish


a05g6c4cx1o01.gif


There are other sequences that blew my mind because of how hard it is to execute them in training, let alone a real fight.

islam-makhachev-charles-oliveira-ufc-280.jpg

Jumping in Oliveira's guard and putting him in an arm triangle is sick

9lt5r4epvbjc1.jpeg

Aldo stuffing merab's takedowns was incredible as well

What do you have sherbros ?
 
I recently watched this fight. An old fight that happened in 2014. Crazy good scrambles, better than most of ufc fighters even though these guys are not from mega promotion especially in 2014 ksw.

 
Yes..

DJ is number 1, imo.

That was already my answer before seeing any of the media in the OP.

That was BADASS.
 
Fengxian said:
I recently watched this fight. An old fight that happened in 2014. Crazy good scrambles, better than most of ufc fighters even though these guys are not from mega promotion especially in 2014 ksw.

That was sick !
 
The whole Ryan Hall highlight video deserves a mention but I'll single out the BJ Penn one


Gamrot scrambles vs Tsarukyan:
 
gentel said:
The whole Ryan Hall highlight video deserves a mention but I'll single out the BJ Penn one


Gamrot scrambles vs Tsarukyan:
This is why I want to see Gamrot have his shot against Islam because the scrambles will probably be similar.
 
