Move over Tencent. Saudi Arabia is taking over of gaming.

Scopely

Niantic

SNK Corp

Nintendo

Capcom

EA

Take Two

Nexon

NCSoft

Activision/Blizzard(Microsoft)

Sony

Timthetatman

Summit1g

Scump

Shroud

XQC

Ninja

Sony recently sold their 50% stake in EVO to a obscure Indian company called Nodwin Gaming. Who also recently purchased the esport tournament organizer Starladder. Expected outcome is that Nodwin Gaming are acquiring these tournament organizers for eventual sale to the Saudi Investment Fund. In an effort for Saudi Arabia to further prop up their sports washing July-August and November events in Riyadh. *Amazon(Twitch) sponsors the arena venue. Whose CEO cellphone was hacked in 2018 by the same country because of a unfavorable newspaper article regarding their ctitical view that resulted in the state sanctioned killing of said journalist.All but two of the 20+ games that were selected this year at the Esports World Cup saw undisclosed cash payments to the game IP owners. Most of these game studios the Saudis are a major investor in, second largest stock holder of and or just flat out own. Esport orgs that also participated were given undisclosed cash payments. These cash payments increased depending upon how many games the esport org was involved in. Each esport org was also given full payments to fly in/out and temporarily house ~50 "super fans" to fill the arena audience.Game studios Saudi Arabia own:Game studios Saudi Arabia are major investors in:Founding partner of Gamers8 which was rebranded to Esports World Cup and the eventual second yearly event called Esports Nations Cup:This isnt even getting into the expanding reach that the Saudis have invested in with traditional sport leagues/franchises/teams and other forms of entertainment.Out of all games selected in Riyadh only one refused to participate: GeoGuessr. Their competitive maps are community created by a handful of users. All of whom rejected to contribute. Two other game league players also refused to particpate. Both of which are women exclusive; ESL Impact(CS2) and Game Changers(Valorant).Saudi Arabia are also paying six to seven figures towards gaming influencers to co-stream each event. Individuals like:And the list goes on.Amount of money Saudi Arabia are throwing around in the gaming space has never been seen before. Joining the ranks of Russia and China to not have their government, people and or culture painted negatively in any form of gaming entertainment. Except Saudi Arabia isnt approaching this by banning regional sales like Russia and China. Theyre doing it through direct investment.