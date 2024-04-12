Social Move over Latinx, make way for LATINE

I love the intro to the article. Basically says it is only being used by progressive losers. Later says only 41% of Latinos are “comfortable “ with it. Not that they use it or would start to use it, but not even half are comfortable me with it.

"Latine," a gender-neutral way to describe or refer to people with Latino origins, is surging in popularity on university campuses, in museums, and among researchers and media.





Notice how they don’t mention actual Latinos are using it

Why wouldn’t they just use LATIN?
 
Last edited:
An X being added makes the word sound pretty aggressive, bro, most likely gonna lead to bar fights and motorcycles being raced through the neighborhood at all hours of the night, while an E at the end makes it sound much more classy and elegant, like a material for lace curtains, Im gonna support this
 
Broke Lester said:
Latine, so elegant.
La-TEEN kind of sounds elegant, but the article says it is pronounced la-TEEN-eh. The eh at the end is dumb.

The article also says people are using gender neutral language like “todes” instead of “todos”. I live in Miami, and have never heard todes lol
 
In before the usual morons:
- YOU ARE OBSESSED!
- WHY DO YOU CARE? LOOK AT ME I DON'T CARE!
 
Nobody is using this term other than maybe a couple blue haired pigs and the author. Also too close to Latrine for me to not call it that instead.
 
Latin refers to actual latins of 2000 years ago.

Before Napoleon, Latin America used to be called "Spanish America" which sort of made sense. Napo started and popularized the term "Latin America" in order to diminish Spain's influence. He succeeded.

Just like these days, "men" are not men, only "cis men" are men. And mothers not "mothers" but are "birthing persons", and p3dofiles are not "p3dofiles" but are "maps". Google maps...
 
Pliny Pete said:
An X being added makes the word sound pretty aggressive, bro, most likely gonna lead to bar fights and motorcycles being raced through the neighborhood at all hours of the night, while an E at the end makes it sound much more classy and elegant, like a material for lace curtains, Im gonna support this
Just give me an A at the end :)

Salma-Hayek-Ladies-First-Podcast-2000-2d9e7ee85b2a4d16a514bd0a17470083.jpg
 
They misspelled "latrine".
 
- I will take my chances by calling them friends, amigos or bro's. Instead of getting my ass -kicked, because i thought was a good idea to use a made up therm created by a bunch of anti-social retards!
 
At least it ends with a vowel this time so they can say latines instead of latinx people (as opposed to latin people, lol).
 
Im Hispanic,Latino & all this new bs terminology has always been ridiculous lol smh
 
USA!USA! said:
"surging in popularity"

lol wtf??

Who chronicles the rise and fall of these made up words?
I live in a largely Hispanic community/city, and I have never once heard anyone refer to themselves (or any other Hispanic) as Latinx, let alone Latine.
 
