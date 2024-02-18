Mountain Tiger is Chinas greatest hope

FilipEmoFights
For a male UFC Champion.
he beats Garry and Shakvat if the fight stays standing right now.
Yadong is pretty legit and has the best chance I think but China really isn't well set up to produce championship level fighters in MMA or boxing, same for Korea. Japan? Maybe, Central Asia? Very possibly
Arguably the best boxer in the world is from Japan.....so I'd say it's more than a maybe
No, with all the regulations and anti competitive measures and silly rules, it requires private sector businessman who fund gyms abroad as a personal hobby, Zhang Mingyang come from the same gym as Tang Kai - China's best male MMA fighter currently, and they are based in Thailand currently, some of the highest level talents from China are coming out of Sunkin Fight Club and they are funded in part by a real estate company, with no help from the Government, as for Kickboxing, keep an eye out on Liu Ce, he could make a transition to MMA after bagging a few more K-1 titles in the future, guy probably have the best calf kick knockout ratio in the world right now and have already dabbled in MMA.Yadong is pretty legit and has the best chance I think but China really isn't well set up to produce championship level fighters in MMA or boxing, same for Korea. Japan? Maybe, Central Asia? Very possibly