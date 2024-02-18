Mountain Tiger is Chinas greatest hope

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
@Blue
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
516
Reaction score
433
For a male UFC Champion.

he beats Garry and Shakvat if the fight stays standing right now.
 
Yadong is pretty legit and has the best chance I think but China really isn't well set up to produce championship level fighters in MMA or boxing, same for Korea. Japan? Maybe, Central Asia? Very possibly
 
Geez that 3 punch combo which dropped his opponent
 
Yadong has best chance at championship. Mountain Tiger is still unproven, has alot of potential though.
 
Maybe.. but I wouldn't say he is a legit contender after that one.. was a nice win no doubt, but lets slow down
 
HuskySamoan said:
Yadong is pretty legit and has the best chance I think but China really isn't well set up to produce championship level fighters in MMA or boxing, same for Korea. Japan? Maybe, Central Asia? Very possibly
Click to expand...
Arguably the best boxer in the world is from Japan.....so I'd say it's more than a maybe
 
I def want to see his wrestling/grappling, but that 1-2-3 combo was beautiful. The fact that he already has 6 losses on his record could be concerning, but we shall see. Either way, great to have exciting new blood in the division.
 
Odoylerules22 said:
Arguably the best boxer in the world is from Japan.....so I'd say it's more than a maybe
Click to expand...

The second half I meant pertaining to MMA. Naoya is amazing and there's been quite a few great Japanese boxing champions. Also great Olympic wrestlers, Judokas and Kickboxing champions. Japan has all the resources to produce MMA world champs and contenders but they tend to see the sport as more of a spectacle and their gyms and training methods are still kinda behind.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Yadong is pretty legit and has the best chance I think but China really isn't well set up to produce championship level fighters in MMA or boxing, same for Korea. Japan? Maybe, Central Asia? Very possibly
Click to expand...
No, with all the regulations and anti competitive measures and silly rules, it requires private sector businessman who fund gyms abroad as a personal hobby, Zhang Mingyang come from the same gym as Tang Kai - China's best male MMA fighter currently, and they are based in Thailand currently, some of the highest level talents from China are coming out of Sunkin Fight Club and they are funded in part by a real estate company, with no help from the Government, as for Kickboxing, keep an eye out on Liu Ce, he could make a transition to MMA after bagging a few more K-1 titles in the future, guy probably have the best calf kick knockout ratio in the world right now and have already dabbled in MMA.
 
Maybe if they can produce guys in heavier weight classes. The Chinese don't have good ground game yet. They can strike but their game planning is still bad. They show up to fight rather than implementing their game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Ian Garry Activity Appreciation Thread
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
Ares Black
Ares Black
big franklin
I was wrong about Neil Magny.
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Paul E Gensinger
Paul E Gensinger
XociDe
Geoff Neal is in great shape
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
Mammothman
Mammothman
Fjord
Luque
Replies
10
Views
451
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
brawlnsprawl
Why not Ian Garry vs. Shavkat?
Replies
8
Views
698
Human Bass
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,639
Messages
55,097,089
Members
174,600
Latest member
CaptainRomania

Share this page

Back
Top