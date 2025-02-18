Mountain sled suggestions

ThaiSexPills
Hey Sherbros,
With close out pricing on sleds right now, I think I’m going to replace my mountain sled. It’s a 2015 RMK pro 800. I don’t use it much but we do truck some places where it’s useful and since I lost 60 pounds, I enjoy mountain stuff.
My wife and I each have an Indy, hers is a Xc 650 and mine is an XCR 850. We will be keeping those because most of what we ride is trail but I like to keep a long track around and have been out of the loop on mountain stuff.
Rmk pro? Khaos. 9r? Boost? I haven’t been following in 10 years since I bought my 800. What are you guys running? I did try a trail catalyst platform sled and wasn’t impressed with it all tbh but I’m open to skidoo
