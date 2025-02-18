  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Mountain sled suggestions

ThaiSexPills

ThaiSexPills

Chama
@Black
Joined
Aug 27, 2015
Messages
7,215
Reaction score
12,290
Hey Sherbros,

With close out pricing on sleds right now, I think I’m going to replace my mountain sled. It’s a 2015 RMK pro 800. I don’t use it much but we do truck some places where it’s useful and since I lost 60 pounds, I enjoy mountain stuff.

My wife and I each have an Indy, hers is a Xc 650 and mine is an XCR 850. We will be keeping those because most of what we ride is trail but I like to keep a long track around and have been out of the loop on mountain stuff.

Rmk pro? Khaos. 9r? Boost? I haven’t been following in 10 years since I bought my 800. What are you guys running? I did try a trail catalyst platform sled and wasn’t impressed with it all tbh but I’m open to skidoo
 
My buddy has a khaos 850 that's a pretty good sled.

I'm a brp guy so I would get a summit 850. They do say the Polaris handles a bit better but the skidoo is better quality.

I'd get a turbo sled as well. If you ride in the mountains, they just keep the power so consistent. Plus, turbos are just cool!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ThaiSexPills
Side by sides
2 3
Replies
42
Views
737
CoolB
CoolB
phoenixikki
Where did all those years go?
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
Bornstarch
Bornstarch

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,681
Messages
56,915,441
Members
175,458
Latest member
Metal pro

Share this page

Back
Top