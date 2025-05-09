Motley Crue is now "oldies" music

At my casino, on Frdays they play mix and match of Oldies music. So they were playing The Platters... then Smoking in the Boys Room played by Motley Crue. Never felt so old in my life.

But I guess they were big FORTY years ago. That's like playing WW2 music on MTV back in the 80s along with Guns N Roses and Metallica.
 
They've been oldies for a good while.

Now early 2000s stuff like the Strokes, Foo Fighters, the Killers and Blink 182 are on the oldies.
 
They've been oldies for a good while.

Now early 2000s stuff like the Strokes, Foo Fighters, the Killers and Blink 182 are on the oldies.
When I was growing up in the 90s, the oldies station played hits from the 60s and 70s. I guess that is music 20-30 years old.

Early 2000s would be the equivalent now I suppose.
 
I remember a decade ago Nirvana being on the classic rock channel. Made me feel a bit aged.
 
