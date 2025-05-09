Motley Crue is now "oldies" music

Richmma80
At my casino, on Frdays they play mix and match of Oldies music. So they were playing The Platters... then Smoking in the Boys Room played by Motley Crue. Never felt so old in my life.
But I guess they were big FORTY years ago. That's like playing WW2 music on MTV back in the 80s along with Guns N Roses and Metallica.
