Motivational speaker Mike is an S tier scumbag in the cage.

Horrendous nut shot
His corner kicking over the water delaying the round
Running out the cage after getting tapped by Paddy.
This isnt even speaking on the other wildly dirty shit he did in his career.
Only fighter I actually get personal joy from seeing lose.
