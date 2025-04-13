Motivational speaker Mike is an S tier scumbag in the cage.

Horrendous nut shot

His corner kicking over the water delaying the round

Running out the cage after getting tapped by Paddy.

This isnt even speaking on the other wildly dirty shit he did in his career.

Only fighter I actually get personal joy from seeing lose.
 
I don't think the nut shot was intentional as paddy and him kicked at the same time which usually leads to a nutshot but definitely a dirty fighter overall
 
Clip of him running out of the cage, plz?
 
He might mean this...
chandler-after-paddy.gif
 
Just bending the rules like he's applying a crotch stretch!



 
I could be wrong, I was watching in a loud bar, but wasn't he complaining of shots behind the head - if so talk about irony.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
I don't think the nut shot was intentional as paddy and him kicked at the same time which usually leads to a nutshot but definitely a dirty fighter overall
I mean, simul-kicks leading to nutshots definitely do happen, but it's at much more risk of happening when one of those kicks is a straight upward front kick, which is exactly how, if you were trying to kick someone's dick, you'd throw that
 
