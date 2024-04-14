Motherf*****g tennis elbow?

Sooo. Today i was working out and i started my workout with kettlebell snatches. This is exercise i have fairly small expirience with. I was snatching the 28 kg bell and letting it drop overhead and snatching it again. I was dropping it a little wrong so the full weight of the falling bell probably fell and pulled on my forearm. I didnt feel anything but suddenly as i caught the bell my right arm developed this big pain in the tennis elbow location. This location was hurting for me couple weeks ago also but i rested for a week and it went away. But now the pain is manny times worse . Ive never had tennis elbow before but im struggling with golfers elbow for 1,5 years, its pretty much gone away now but i still feel it sometimes.



Im so pissed at myself. I dont need to be snatching at all im not a competitive athlete so i dont need to train explosive power. I really hope this pain goes away and i dont develop fucking tennis elbow. I been making decent progress lately and i dont fucking need this shit



Hopefully its not tennis elbow i just bumped the tendon abit and the pain will go away in couple days- week