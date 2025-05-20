International Mother who called for mass deportations after Southport massacre and called UK Gov ‘treacherous’ has prison appeal rejected

Lucy Connolly, a mother of three, was jailed for almost three years in 2024 following a Tweet she posted in the aftermath of the Southport massacre - which saw Axel Rudakubana kill three young girls at a dance class, as well as injuring many more.

A recent appeal into her sentence, which her solicitor argued is more than the average child abuser gets in the UK, was thrown out by judges.

 
Lycandroid said:
How absolutely pathetic are the Brits that are okay with this ?
Very pathetic, but they are also victims to Russian propaganda telling them to support the invasion of their country.
 
She didn't just call for mass deportations, she also called for hotels full of immigrants to be set on fire.

She also plead guilty.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
She didn't just call for mass deportations, she also called for hotels full of immigrants to be set on fire.

She also plead guilty.
Her solicitor stated it wasn’t made clear to her what she was pleading guilty to.
 
Croo67 said:
Her solicitor stated it wasn’t made clear to her what she was pleading guilty to.
I don't really see how she can argue that a tweet where she said she wants to burn hotels, make it clear she's happy for the immigrants to be in them at the same time and also says she doesn't care if it makes her racist isn't inciting racial hatred.

Whether the punishment fits the crime is another debate but she's clearly guilty.
 
Yeah sorry


The post, which she later deleted, said: 'Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b******* for all I care... if that makes me racist so be it.'.


Mass deportation is fine yo ask for..

Set fire to the hotels theyre in.... thats a crime

Obviously just a angry twitter post but trying to pass it off as jail for the mass deportion comment. Not the set fire to the hotelds full of the bastards....

Conflating the two is trash honestly.

Edit - does is deserve that sentance. Not to me . Especially when compared with violent crime.

But. She isnt being jailed for calling for mass deportation
 
I'm sure saying they want a hotel with people inside of it to catch fire is frowned upon in most places. Though I don't see her saying to actually do it. She says she wouldn't care. Just going by what I read here, so could be wrong. Not sure that should be a prison sentence, but different culture. Hard to judge.
 
She was jailed for calling for burning immigrant hotels down, you cannot do that, it's inciting violence.
 
Anewt said:
Yeah sorry


The post, which she later deleted, said: 'Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b******* for all I care... if that makes me racist so be it.'.


Mass deportation is fine yo ask for..

Set fire to the hotels theyre in.... thats a crime

Obviously just a angry twitter post but trying to pass it off as jail for the mass deportion comment. Not the set fire to the hotelds full of the bastards....

Conflating the two is trash honestly.

Edit - does is deserve that sentance. Not to me . Especially when compared with violent crime.

But. She isnt being jailed for calling for mass deportation
This ain’t her calling for them to be burned if you’re quote is accurate. Saying we need to be burn them down could be, depending on context. If this is what they got her for a hell of a lot of you would be arrested for saying we need to burn this country down (uk citizens and also possibly ours)
 
cincymma79 said:
This ain’t her calling for them to be burned if you’re quote is accurate. Saying we need to be burn them down could be, depending on context. If this is what they got her for a hell of a lot of you would be arrested for saying we need to burn this country down (uk citizens and also possibly ours)
Mass deportation now, set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care … if that makes me racist so be it.”

That isnt a we need to burn them down.

Thats kick them out now. Or burn them to death for all i care.

But its a call to action " mass deportations " followed by a threat.

If i say

Ban cincy now. set fire to his fucking home for all i care. If that makes me racist so be it.

Little bit of incitement? Geniune question. Because i can see your point as well. Was hard to come up with analogy that was sherdog friendly lol

Honestly in my opinion it was just a emotional response by the lady. And doesnt require jail but i can see how some take is a inciting violence.

But it appears she was charged for inciting racial hatred. Not inciting violence. So she must have had more tweets mentioning race ?


The court heard that the day before Connolly was arrested, she sent a WhatsApp message saying the “raging tweet about burning down hotels has bit me on the arse lol”. She also said she would “play the mental health card” if arrested, and would deny responsibility for the post if asked.


She sent another tweet commenting on a sword attack that read: “I bet my house it was one of these boat invader.




Seems a massive waste of police resources all in all.
 
Anewt said:
Mass deportation now, set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care … if that makes me racist so be it.”

That isnt a we need to burn them down.

Thats kick them out now. Or burn them to death for all i care.

But its a call to action " mass deportations " followed by a threat.

If i say

Ban cincy now. set fire to his fucking home for all i care. If that makes me racist so be it.

Little bit of incitement? Geniune question. Because i can see your point as well. Was hard to come up with analogy that was sherdog friendly lol

Honestly in my opinion it was just a emotional response by the lady. And doesnt require jail but i can see how some take is a inciting violence.

But it appears she was charged for inciting racial hatred. Not inciting violence. So she must have had more tweets mentioning race ?


The court heard that the day before Connolly was arrested, she sent a WhatsApp message saying the “raging tweet about burning down hotels has bit me on the arse lol”. She also said she would “play the mental health card” if arrested, and would deny responsibility for the post if asked.


She sent another tweet commenting on a sword attack that read: “I bet my house it was one of these boat invader.




Seems a massive waste of police resources all in all.
Their laws might be different but no saying that you don’t care if my house got burned down would not qualify as incitement imho

Why is apple dictionary so bad today? These are common words. Keeps changing them.
 
Croo67 said:
Lucy Connolly, a mother of three, was jailed for almost three years in 2024 following a Tweet she posted in the aftermath of the Southport massacre - which saw Axel Rudakubana kill three young girls at a dance class, as well as injuring many more.

A recent appeal into her sentence, which her solicitor argued is more than the average child abuser gets in the UK, was thrown out by judges.

b785b9b23aa0d5bc72c5cddf00e329cf.jpg
 
