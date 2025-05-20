Mass deportation now, set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care … if that makes me racist so be it.”



That isnt a we need to burn them down.



Thats kick them out now. Or burn them to death for all i care.



But its a call to action " mass deportations " followed by a threat.



If i say



Ban cincy now. set fire to his fucking home for all i care. If that makes me racist so be it.



Little bit of incitement? Geniune question. Because i can see your point as well. Was hard to come up with analogy that was sherdog friendly lol



Honestly in my opinion it was just a emotional response by the lady. And doesnt require jail but i can see how some take is a inciting violence.



But it appears she was charged for inciting racial hatred. Not inciting violence. So she must have had more tweets mentioning race ?





The court heard that the day before Connolly was arrested, she sent a WhatsApp message saying the “raging tweet about burning down hotels has bit me on the arse lol”. She also said she would “play the mental health card” if arrested, and would deny responsibility for the post if asked.





She sent another tweet commenting on a sword attack that read: “I bet my house it was one of these boat invader.









Seems a massive waste of police resources all in all.