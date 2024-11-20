One of the MMA managers who has Ryan Bader and a bunch of the other wrestling guysAnyone know who owns BORROKA MMA? Borroka means fight so guess it is a Latin promotion, and looks to be starting in Las Vegas the home of UFC.
Interesting is that Ari selling IMG to TKO Holding is charging them Billions for PBR, On Location and for what little is left of IMG and yet he is withholding the Madrid Open which is their other big Latin event and IMG owning it gives them more power in the Latin markets.I think it's agents getting fights for their guys. Their first card is really good on paper tbh.
Do you have the link to this? It's not from the article in the original post but I would like to read it if it has more details.In the beginning of next year the Europe rights for Combate Global will move from IMG to TKO Group Holdings, TKO uses their broadcast rights in package deals for Latin Countries, so a package deal would include WWE, UFC and Combate Global and a few other promotions they hold their broadcast rights to. IMG has stated that Combate Global is an important attraction in Latin package deals, but I thought it was because they had few sports that use Spanish. Anyway owning rights is like having a stake in their company.
LFA relies on being a UFC feeder on fight pass so the matchmakers notice you. Used to be that if you won the title, you would get signed but that has been changing recentlyI like Combate and my interactions with Campbell were pleasant so it sucks if it goes away permanently.
Many other fighters who were signed to Combate not mentioned in the article have been taking fights in other promotions for a while now.
I know they co. promoted an event with Matchmaker MMA in Colombia for a show not too long ago but it was mostly a Matchmaker MMA event.
For regional MMA, Combate paid many fighters very well. More than LFA. I can't disclose names or amounts but I know some fighters were paid 10x more in Combate.
Randel Aleman … he manages fighters .. including Chandler … Rich Chou is helping with matchmaking … majority of fights are Aleman's guys against other fighters.
Just go to IMG website they list the sports rights they hold and what kind of rights. In MMA they hold about all of CW rights and Combate rights in Europe. Easy peasy to confirm.
Sadly, these days articles are not articles, they even try to make you pay for an article which is they say 'mostly blocked' unless you become a member. But the truth is all the news they know is just the headline. Details are hard to find. Companies rarely give details unless it is a press conference and some decent reporters there to question them.Thanks. Thought it was a different article with more details about the deal.