News Most watched MMA promotion of our times, Combate, might be closing permanently

In the beginning of next year the Europe rights for Combate Global will move from IMG to TKO Group Holdings, TKO uses their broadcast rights in package deals for Latin Countries, so a package deal would include WWE, UFC and Combate Global and a few other promotions they hold their broadcast rights to. IMG has stated that Combate Global is an important attraction in Latin package deals, but I thought it was because they had few sports that use Spanish. Anyway owning rights is like having a stake in their company.
 
Anyone know who owns BORROKA MMA? Borroka means fight so guess it is a Latin promotion, and looks to be starting in Las Vegas the home of UFC.
 
One of the MMA managers who has Ryan Bader and a bunch of the other wrestling guys
It had crossed my mind that if it was a Spanish speaking promotion and Dana or Fertittas owned it would be a replacement for Combate Global but good news that doesn't seem to be the case.
 
Anyone know who owns BORROKA MMA? Borroka means fight so guess it is a Latin promotion, and looks to be starting in Las Vegas the home of UFC.
I think it's agents getting fights for their guys. Their first card is really good on paper tbh.
 
I think it's agents getting fights for their guys. Their first card is really good on paper tbh.
Interesting is that Ari selling IMG to TKO Holding is charging them Billions for PBR, On Location and for what little is left of IMG and yet he is withholding the Madrid Open which is their other big Latin event and IMG owning it gives them more power in the Latin markets.

The Fertitta also watch that is why I think they bought Thrill One Sports & Entertainment as TKO will want more sports and jumping on the Latin market by getting their own MMA promotion in would be something they would do.
 
In the beginning of next year the Europe rights for Combate Global will move from IMG to TKO Group Holdings, TKO uses their broadcast rights in package deals for Latin Countries, so a package deal would include WWE, UFC and Combate Global and a few other promotions they hold their broadcast rights to. IMG has stated that Combate Global is an important attraction in Latin package deals, but I thought it was because they had few sports that use Spanish. Anyway owning rights is like having a stake in their company.
Do you have the link to this? It's not from the article in the original post but I would like to read it if it has more details.
 
I like Combate and my interactions with Campbell were pleasant so it sucks if it goes away permanently.

Many other fighters who were signed to Combate not mentioned in the article have been taking fights in other promotions for a while now.

I know they co. promoted an event with Matchmaker MMA in Colombia for a show not too long ago but it was mostly a Matchmaker MMA event.

For regional MMA, Combate paid many fighters very well. More than LFA. I can't disclose names or amounts but I know some fighters were paid 10x more in Combate.
 
I like Combate and my interactions with Campbell were pleasant so it sucks if it goes away permanently.

Many other fighters who were signed to Combate not mentioned in the article have been taking fights in other promotions for a while now.

I know they co. promoted an event with Matchmaker MMA in Colombia for a show not too long ago but it was mostly a Matchmaker MMA event.

For regional MMA, Combate paid many fighters very well. More than LFA. I can't disclose names or amounts but I know some fighters were paid 10x more in Combate.
LFA relies on being a UFC feeder on fight pass so the matchmakers notice you. Used to be that if you won the title, you would get signed but that has been changing recently
 
Heard about this all the way back in June, that July would be the end. I had hopes for Combate for a while, but they never turned into a serious mma promotion.
 
Anyone know who owns BORROKA MMA? Borroka means fight so guess it is a Latin promotion, and looks to be starting in Las Vegas the home of UFC.
Randel Aleman … he manages fighters .. including Chandler … Rich Chou is helping with matchmaking … majority of fights are Aleman’s guys against other fighters.
 
Randel Aleman … he manages fighters .. including Chandler … Rich Chou is helping with matchmaking … majority of fights are Aleman’s guys against other fighters.
The kind of thing that's illegal in boxing, but A-OK in mma
 
Do you have the link to this? It's not from the article in the original post but I would like to read it if it has more details.
Just go to IMG website they list the sports rights they hold and what kind of rights. In MMA they hold about all of CW rights and Combate rights in Europe. Easy peasy to confirm.
 
Just go to IMG website they list the sports rights they hold and what kind of rights. In MMA they hold about all of CW rights and Combate rights in Europe. Easy peasy to confirm.
Thanks. Thought it was a different article with more details about the deal.
 
Thanks. Thought it was a different article with more details about the deal.
Sadly, these days articles are not articles, they even try to make you pay for an article which is they say 'mostly blocked' unless you become a member. But the truth is all the news they know is just the headline. Details are hard to find. Companies rarely give details unless it is a press conference and some decent reporters there to question them.


Anyway, the loss of Combat Global would affect UFC broadcasting rights in Latin Countries but not as much as losing The Madrid Open those package deals they count on and Ariel Emanuel knows this holding a key player hostage. The loss of Combate Global would make the Madrid Open a even more powerful piece guess tennis beats MMA in TV rights power. TKO should just buy Combate Global to own that piece but now not a good time as TKO waiting on agreed purchase by Silver Lake who wants them to sell off extra stuff before agreed buy-off. Few could afford to buy Combate Global especially after it made the Forbes list in top ten riches combat sports.
 
