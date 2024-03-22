By

Leah Sarnoff

Centuries after the Spanish galleon ship San José sunk in Colombian waters and nearly a decade after it was initially discovered, the estimated $17 billion shipwreck is set to be recovered as soon as April, according to officials.

"For the first time in history, a model of comprehensive public management of the archaeological site and asset of cultural interest, protected by regulations and public missionality, is advanced,"





A U.S. salvage company, Sea Search Armada (SSA), claimed they discovered the location of the San José in 1981 and attempted to take legal ownership against Colombia for the recovery of the ship.

Colombian Presidency/AFP via Getty Images, FILE





The Colombian State will invest 17,962 million pesos ($1,073,646) in the recovery process, officials say.